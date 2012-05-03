FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China key money rate up as banks set aside cash
May 3, 2012 / 6:36 AM / in 5 years

China key money rate up as banks set aside cash

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Temporary cash demand due to extra reserve requirements
    * PBOC uses reverse repos to inject money into market
    * Injects 117 bln yuan this week including maturing bills
    * Appears reluctant to cut reserve ratios immediately

    By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney	
    SHANGHAI, May 3 (Reuters) - China's seven-day repo rate
edged higher on Thursday as banks set aside money to meet
reserve requirements, but the rise was capped by central bank
cash injections, traders said.	
    The one-day bond repurchase rate also edged, up as banks set
aside cash to cover reserve requirements on increased deposits
at the end of April. The 14-day rate fell on expectations that
liquidity conditions will improve after the May 5 deadline has
passed, traders said.	
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 65 billion yuan
($10.3 billion) into the banking system via seven-day reverse
repos in its open market operations on Thursday, it said in a
statement. 	
    The fund injection came on top of the 52 billion yuan in
central bank bills due to mature this week. Assuming the central
bank does not conduct unscheduled open market operations on
Friday, the PBOC will inject a total of 117 billion this week,
compared with 64 billion yuan last week. 	
    "These injections are purely aimed at ironing out short-term
cash demand derived from the extra reserve requirements," said a
dealer at a Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai.	
    "But the super-short tenor in the reverse repos may also
indicate that the PBOC has no intention to cut bank reserve
requirement ratios (RRR) immediately."	
    The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate
 rose to 3.8499 percent from Wednesday's close of
3.8069 percent.	
    The one-day rate advanced to 2.9648 percent
from 2.8481 percent, but the 14-day repo rate 
fell to 3.8364 percent from 3.9267 percent.	
    The market has been expecting the PBOC to ease monetary
policy in response to a slowing of the economy since the fourth
quarter. But Beijing has remained wary of premature easing in
the face of sustained inflation and uncertainty in overseas
markets.	
    The PBOC cut deposit reserve requirement ratios for
commercial banks twice in November and February, injecting about
800 billion yuan into the market. It also injected cash into the
markets in 11 out of the 16 weeks this year, a net injection of
363 billion yuan into the banking system.  	
    But traders said these steps were very mild in terms of
monetary easing.	
    "Our view is for seven-day repo fixings to edge lower,
closer to 3 percent than 4 percent and our economist looks for a
50-basis point RRR cut as early as this month," said Wee-Khoon
Chong, a fixed income strategist at Societe Generale in Hong
Kong.  	
    "CNY IRS remains very sticky on the upside. We do not expect
a break on the upside and we maintain our receive IRS strategy
for CNY IRS."	
    Chinese interest rate swaps were unchanged on
Thursday as market players do not believe the PBOC will change
its interest rate policy any time soon.	
    The benchmark five-year IRS were unchanged at  
3.39 percent at midday, while the 10-year IRS were
also flat 3.50 percent.	
                                  Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
 7-day repo                       3.8499   3.8069     + 4.30
 7-day SHIBOR                     3.8529   3.8000     + 5.29
  Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
 	
($1 = 6.3 Chinese yuan)

