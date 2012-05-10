China money rates fall after c.bank conducts reverse repo

* PBOC to use reverse repos more frequently - source * Central bank conducts 7-day reverse repo at 3.30 pct * Finance ministry deposits also help market liquidity By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, May 10 (Reuters) - China's money rates fell on Thursday after the central bank injected funds into the market via seven-day reverse repos and sent a signal that it intended to keep the key seven-day money rate between 3.0 to 3.5 percent. China's central bank will inject 24 billion yuan ($3.80 billion) into the money markets through seven-day bond reverse repurchase agreements on Thursday, at a yield of 3.30 percent. Dealers said the People's Bank of China had sent a strong signal that it would keep monetary conditions relatively ample, using the reverse repo rate to guide money rates. "The market does not lack money. It's clear that the central bank conducted the reverse repo, but that was not done to add money into the market. The bank wants to guide the money rates into a lower range," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. Market players believe that China's central bank is changing the way it manages money supply as the world's second-largest economy looks inward for growth. On Thursday, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters that China's central bank would use reverse repos as a regular tool in open market operations going forward. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate fell to 3.2328 percent from Wednesday's close of 3.3314 percent. The one-day rate fell to 2.3758 percent from 2.4005 percent, while the 14-day repo rate fell to 3.5294 percent from 3.7166 percent. Chinese interest rate swaps fell on Thursday along with the fall in money rates, while the benchmark five-year IRS dipped 2 basis points to 3.33 percent. One year IRS fell to 2.17 percent while the 10-year IRS was unchanged at 3.42 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.2328 3.3314 -9.86 7-day SHIBOR 3.2258 3.3108 -8.50 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3079 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)