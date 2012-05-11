FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates fall on expectation of ample supply
May 11, 2012 / 5:41 AM / in 5 years

China money rates fall on expectation of ample supply

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Market players optimistic on future liquidity conditions
    * PBOC to use reverse repos more frequently - source
    * Market expects key money rate in 3.0-3.5 pct range

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney	
    SHANGHAI, May 11 (Reuters) - China's money rates extended
falls on Friday on ample supply and  after the People's Bank of
China signalled it intended to keep a lid on money rates by
supplying liquidity via reverse repos.	
    Dealers said the market was confident about money conditions
and expected rates to hover at relatively low levels as
authorities will keep conditions easy to help the economy.	
    China's central bank will use reverse repos as a regular
tool in open market operations going forward, a source with
direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters 	
    "The reverse repo rates could be a guidance for us.
Recently, the central bank sent the signal that the key money
rate should be around 3.0-3.5 percent," said a dealer in a
Chinese bank in Shanghai.	
    The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate
 fell to 3.1932 percent from Thursday's close of
3.2327 percent.	
    The one-day rate fell to 2.2891 percent from
2.3731 percent, while the 14-day repo rate fell
to 3.5850 percent from 3.4746 percent.	
    But some dealers said they were still concerned that the
peak period for companies to make annual tax payments, which
falls in May, will divert funds that would otherwise be
available for lending and put upward pressure on rates.	
    Chinese interest rate swaps rose on Friday on
rising expectations that interest rates will not be cut in the
near future, while inflation continued to fall in April.	
    The April consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.4 percent
year-on-year, a touch above the 3.3 percent rise forecast in a
Reuters poll but down from the 3.6 percent pace logged in March.
 	
    The benchmark five-year IRS gained 4 basis
points to 3.35 percent, while one year IRS rose to
2.15 percent.	
     	
                                  Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
 7-day repo                       3.1932   3.2327     -8.40
 7-day SHIBOR                     3.1867   3.2258     -3.91
  Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
 	
($1 = 6.3079 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Editing by Richard Pullin)

