China money rates fall, but little affected by RRR cut

* Rates fall moderately following RRR cut announced Sat * But traders say funds were already plentiful * Impact of RRR cut seen as largely symbolic * Rates could fall further when cut takes effect May 18 By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, May 14 (Reuters) - China's money rates fell moderately on Monday after the central bank announced a cut in banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) at the weekend, but traders believe the cut was largely symbolic because interbank liquidity is already ample. The cut, announced on Saturday, will inject around 400 billion yuan ($63.39 billion) into the banking system. Traders said the move appears mainly aimed at boosting confidence by signaling the government's commitment to supporting growth. "Actually, liquidity has been quite good for a while now," said a money market dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai. Indeed, the benchmark seven-day weighted-average bond repurchase rate has trended downward in recent weeks, falling from 3.9913 on April 26 to 3.1902 at Friday's close. The recent fall is due in part to the central bank's use of short-term reverse repos to inject liquidity into the interbank market over the past two weeks. In a sign that symbolic effects dominated, the overnight repos saw the strongest fall on Monday, even though such loans will mature before the RRR cut takes effect. The weighted average broke below the psychologically important 2 percent level, falling 35.29 bps to 1.9329 percent. By contrast, the seven-day repos fell only 5.26 basis points to 3.1376 percent around mid-morning. Trading also began unusually late in the seven-day market. The first trade did not occur until nearly 10.00 a.m. (0300 GMT), almost an hour after the market opened. "Everyone was waiting to see where the market would open. No one wanted to be first to pull the trigger," said the Asian bank dealer. Interest-rate swaps fell across the curve. One-year IRS were at 2.89 percent in late morning, down 16 bps from Friday's close. Five-year IRS fell by 10 bps to 3.14 percent. Despite the moderate fall, traders said transaction volumes were low because the IRS market is waiting to see how underlying repo rates respond. "After (repo) costs fall, the curve will continue to steepen," said a trader at a city commercial bank in Shanghai. The trader expects a further fall in both the seven-day rate and the associated IRS once the RRR cut takes effect on May 18. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.1376 3.1902 -5.26 7-day SHIBOR 3.1433 3.1867 -4.34 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3106 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Paul Tait)