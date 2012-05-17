FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China repo rates hit new year lows, but some see bottom
#Asia
May 17, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

China repo rates hit new year lows, but some see bottom

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Seven-day repo rate at lowest level since April 2011
    * Some traders see further falls when RRR cut takes effect
    * But others say rates have fallen too far
    * Bond yields now below IRS rate, implying negative carry

    By Gabriel Wildau	
    SHANGHAI, May 17 (Reuters) - China's benchmark interbank
lending rate dropped for a tenth straight day on Thursday, led
by expectations of loose policy in the months ahead in response
to a slowing economy.	
    China's central bank announced a cut in banks' required
reserve ratio (RRR) on May 12, which will take effect on Friday,
and money market rates have fallen sharply since then. 	
    Traders are divided about the near-term trajectory of money
rates. Many expect rates to fall further once the 400 to 420
billion yuan ($63.27 to $66.43 billion) in funds released by the
RRR hit the market. 	
    But others say rates may have little room to fall further
without additional easing by the central bank.	
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate was at 2.6822 percent at midday on Thursday,
down 10.79 bps from Wednesday's close and their lowest point
since April 2011.	
    The seven-day rate dropped by just five basis points on
Monday, the first market day following the announcement, but has
now fallen 51 bps this week and 117 bps since the run of
declines which began on May 3. 	
    "Overnight was the first to drop. Other rates didn't
immediately fall to a rational level. Recently, I think they are
slowly dropping to a price level that reflects the actual
liquidity situation," said a dealer at an Asian bank in
Shanghai.	
    The interest-rate swap market has followed a similar trend,
with the cost to receive the seven-day repo rate for one year at
2.81 percent near midday, down 3 bps from Wednesday's close and
54 bps since May 3.  	
    Some traders say the market may have overreacted to the RRR
cut.	
    "If you look at bonds, PBOC bills, and other securities,
they are already falling below the IRS rate. So bonds are
actually leading the market," said the second Asian bank dealer.	
     Such conditions imply a negative carry, with the expected
cost of funds implied by the IRS higher than the yield on
assets.	
    "The liquidity situation is still very uncertain," the
second dealer said.	
    Concerns about persistent inflationary pressure could
constrain the bank's freedom to cut interest rates, he added. 	
    At the same time, in an effort to soften the impact of the
RRR cut, which will inject about 420 billion yuan into the
banking system when it takes effect, the central bank conducted
its largest net drain this year, withdrawing 68 billion yuan.  	
    The drain indicates that the central bank is still keen to
avoid excess liquidity and that the RRR cut may have been
intended primarily as a symbolic gesture to signal government
willingness to support the economy, since liquidity conditions
were already fairly loose before the cut, traders say.	
    	
                                  Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
 7-day repo                       2.6822   2.7901    -10.79
 7-day SHIBOR                     2.6800   2.7867    -10.67
  Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
 	
($1 = 6.3222 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
