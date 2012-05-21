FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China key money rate falls, rebound seen
#Asia
May 21, 2012 / 5:20 AM / in 5 years

China key money rate falls, rebound seen

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Impact of RRR cut begins to fade
    * Month-end factors could push rates slightly higher this
week
    * Wen Jiabao comments reinforce expectations of monetary
easing

    By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau	
    SHANGHAI, May 21 (Reuters) - China's key money rates fell
slightly on Monday o n ample liquidity in the market, but dealers
expect a rebound later this week as the impact of a cut in the
amount of cash reserves banks must hold begins to fade.	
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate inched down 1.92 basis points to 2.6726
percent by midday, hovering around a 13-month low.	
    The 14-day money rate rose 0.18 basis points
to 2.8296 percent from 2.8278 percent, while the one-day money
rate fell to 1.8207 points from Friday's 1.8295 percent.	
    "Money was still very ample in the market, so the rate
continued to hovered around low level," said a dealer at a
Chinese bank in Shanghai. "But, as the effects of RRR cut fade
out, the rate could rebound slightly."	
    China announced a 50 bps cut in required reserve ratios
(RRR) on May 12 to inject more liquidity into the financial
system after economic data the day before showed slowing output,
investment, retail sales and bank lending. 	
    Dealers said month-end factors could also push up rates
slightly. Banks often keep cash on hand at the end of each month
in order to meet the regulatory loan-to-deposit ratio, set at 75
percent.	
    Interest rates swaps (IRS) were largely flat as comments by
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao that the government will focus more
on bolstering growth reinforced expectations of further monetary
easing to come.	
    "The market thinks Wen's comments indicated the government
could use some stimulus policies to boost economy," said a
dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai. 	
    Benchmark five-year IRS rose slightly around
3.0 percent, while 10-year IRS rose to 3.30 percent from
Friday's 3.04 percent.	
        	
                                  Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
 7-day repo                       2.6726   2.6918     -1.92
 7-day SHIBOR                     2.6742   2.6858     -1.16
  Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
 	
	
 (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
