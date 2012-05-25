FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China key money rate jumps on month-end factors
#Asia
May 25, 2012 / 5:35 AM / 5 years ago

China key money rate jumps on month-end factors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* 7-day repo rate rebounds nearly 30 bps, erasing Thurs fall
    * Rate still down nearly 20 bps on the week
    * Dealer says 2.5 pct is "reasonable level"
    * Rate could fluctuate between 2.5 and 2.8 pct next week

    By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau	
    SHANGHAI, May 25 (Reuters) - China's key money rate
rebounded nearly 30 basis points on Friday, mainly because of
month-end demand when banks accumulate cash to meet month-end
regulatory requirements. 	
    Banks often keep more cash on hand at the end of each month
in order to meet the regulatory loan-to-deposit ratio, set at 75
percent.	
    "It's just because of the month-end factors. We still have
ample cash on hand, so demand for interbank loans is weak," said
a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai. 	
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate jumped 27.45 basis points to 2.5077 percent
from Thursday, when it hit the lowest level in 13 months. The
current level is stil well below last Friday's close of 2.6918
percent.	
    "Yesterday's money rate is too low, it was not a reasonable
level. The current 2.5 percent is right," the dealer said.	
    Rates wer likely to be volatile over the next week as banks
build up cash, but the upward pressure should be mild, dealers
said. It was likely to move around 2.5 to 2.8 percent in coming
days.	
    The 14-day repo rate rose slightly to 2.8051
percent at midday, while the overnight rate inched
up 2.42 bps to 1.9132 percent. 	
    Interest rates swaps (IRS) were almost flat, with benchmark
five-year IRS unchanged at 2.75 percent and
one-year IRS inching up to 2.47 percent from Thursday's close
2.47 percent.        	
    	
                                  Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
 7-day repo                       2.5077   2.2332     +27.45
 7-day SHIBOR                     2.5025   2.2277     +27.48
  Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
 	
($1 = 6.3345 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

