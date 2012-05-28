China money rates little changed on adequate supply

* Dealer says 2.5 pct is "reasonable level" * Month-end factors have little impact on money condition By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, May 28 (Reuters) - China's money rates were little changed on Monday, with dealers saying that the rates were at a reasonable level and there was enough liquidity in the market, despite month-end factors such as ba n ks' mandatory loan to deposits ratio. "Actually, the money situation is still good in the market," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. "The month-end factors had impact on the seven-day repo rate last week, so we expect the seven-day money rate could move around 2.5 percent." Banks often keep more cash on hand at the end of each month in order to meet the regulatory loan-to-deposit ratio, currently set at 75 percent. Dealers said that slowing growth in China's economy also boosted expectation that the People's Bank of China would ease the monetary policy, fu rther boosting li quidity in market. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate inched down 0.17 basis points to 2.4951 percent from Friday. It hit the lowest level in 13 months on May 24, at 2.23 percent. The 14-day repo rate rose slightly to 2.6805 percent at midday, while the overnight rate was up 1.42 bps to 1.9236 percent. Interest rates swaps (IRS) fell slightly, with benchmark five-year IRS falling to 2.83 percent and one-year IRS inching up to 2.49 percent from Friday's close 2.50 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.4951 2.4968 + 1.42 7-day SHIBOR 2.4958 2.5025 - 0.67 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3345 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)