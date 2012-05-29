China key money rate rises; c.bank drains funds

* C.bank ste to drain 27 billion yuan via open market * Small banks and institutions still need money on mth-end * Key 7-day rates may move around 2.5 pct in coming days By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, May 29 (Reuters) - China's key money rates rose slightly on Tuesday after the Chinese central bank started to drain funds via open market operations. China's central bank will drain 50 billion yuan ($7.88 billion) from the money markets through 28-day bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday, traders said. When set against 23 billion yuan worth of bills and repos set to mature Tuesday and Thursday, injecting liquidity, the central bank is set to drain a net 27 billion yuan from the market this week. The People's Bank of China intends to use open market operations to balance market funds and avoid excess liquidity, but the impact should be limited, traders said. Dealers said some small banks and institutions still need money for the end of the month, which is boosting money rates. They expect the 7-day rate to move up and down within a 2.5 percent range in the next few days. "The rise is caused by a month-end cash demand," said a dealer at a state-owned bank in Beijing. "Although big banks do not lack money, some smaller banks, such as joint-stock banks and city commercial banks, still need to borrow." The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose slightly by 8.52 basis points to 2.5814 percent from Monday's close of 2.4962. It hit its lowest level in 13 months on May 24, at 2.23 percent. The 14-day repo rate rose slightly to 2.6659 percent at midday, while the overnight rate was up 0.72 bps to 1.9125 percent. Interest rates swaps (IRS) were little changed, with benchmark five-year IRS falling to 2.85 percent and one-year IRS inching up to 2.55 percent from Monday's close 2.52 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.5814 2.4962 +8.52 7-day SHIBOR 2.5733 2.4958 +7.75 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3345 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Daniel Magnowski)