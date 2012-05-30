REFILE-Key China money rate slumps, liquidity remains ample

(Refiles to fix typo to year in third paragraph) * Seven-day rate falls 24 basis points to near 13-month low * But market players see little space for further decline * Spread between one-day and seven-day rates narrows By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, May 30 (Reuters) - China's key money rate slumped by 24 basis points on Wednesday, hovering near a 13-month low, though traders now see little room for a further decline. In addition to plentiful liquidity in the market, some dealers said Wednesday's rates were influenced by an unusually low opening, which sometimes causes other dealers to follow suit. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate slumped by 24.19 basis points (bps) to 2.3437 percent, just above its May 24 close of 2.2332 percent, which was the lowest in over a year. Early in the session, one seven-day repo transaction was registered at 1.9 percent, far below Tuesday's weighted-average close of 2.5856 percent. Dealers said such anomalous transactions are sometimes the result of two banks agreeing to repo loans of non-standard maturity. The China Foreign Exchange Trading System (CFETS), the trading platform for China's interbank market, quotes transaction prices for one- and seven-day repos, but nothing in between. "Actually, the money situation has not changed much, it is still ample," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shenzhen. "When liquidity remains ample, the opening quote could lead our quotes." But several dealers said they did not expect a further decline in the seven-day rate as the spread with overnight repos and seven-day repos has narrowed. The gap between one-day and seven-day money rates is around 43 basis points, compared to 67 bps on Tuesday. The average spread in 2012 is 68 bps, suggesting that the current spread has little space to narrow further. Some dealers said the central bank had showed its intention to keep the market liquidity relatively ample due to slowing domestic economic growth. "The central bank intends to keep an abundance of money in the market, otherwise, it would drain more funds via the open market," said an Asian bank dealer in Shanghai. China's central bank drained 50 billion yuan ($7.88 billion) from the money markets through 28-day bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday, guaranteeing a net drain of at least 27 billion yuan from the market this week. The People's Bank of China will use open market operations to balance market funds and avoid excess liquidity, but the impact should be limited, traders said. The 14-day repo rate fell slightly to 2.5864 percent at midday, while the overnight rate inched up 0.14 bps to 1.9132 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.3437 2.5856 -24.19 7-day SHIBOR 2.3217 2.5733 -25.16 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3345 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Ed Lane)