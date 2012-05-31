China's IRS fall to 18-month lows; long rates could still fall

* One-year IRS at lowest point since Nov 2010 * 7-day repo at lowest point since April 2011 * Traders see short rates near bottom * But downside risk still present for longer tenors By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, May 31 (Reuters) - China's interest-rate swaps hit 18-month lows on Thursday on abundant liquidity and expectations of loose monetary policy in the coming months. One-year interest-rate swaps fell nine basis points to 2.42 percent near midday, their lowest since November 2010. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate fell 19.72 bps to 2.1490 percent near midday, its lowest level since April 2011. "Liquidity is really very loose," said a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai. But traders say that short rates may have little room to fall further. The central bank drained a net 57 billion yuan ($8.97 billion) from the banking system through open market operations this week and has now withdrawn a net total of 199 billion yuan since the week of May 14. That figure is nearly half of the estimated 420 billion yuan injected into the banking system by the cut in banks' required reserve ratio (RRR), which took effect on May 18. The seven-day rate is now below both one-year and two-year IRS, a condition not seen since October 2010. "The market doesn't think liquidity will stay this loose," said an IRS trader at a city commercial bank in Shanghai, explaining the relation of the IRS to the seven-day repo rates. He said short- and medium-term IRS rates will hover around 2.5 percent in the weeks to come, but longer tenors may have room to fall further. Similarly, short-term repo rates are near the bottom, the Asian bank trader said, though tenors of one month and longer could still decline. China's economy is in the midst of its most severe slowdown since 2008. Traders and analysts are divided about whether policymakers will follow up the recent RRR cut with a cut in benchmark interest rates. Nevertheless, a spate of modest stimulus measures that the government has announced over the last month has sent a powerful signal to the market that the government will support the economy with accommodative policy, traders said. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.1490 2.3462 -19.72 7-day SHIBOR 2.1375 2.3217 -18.42 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3577 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)