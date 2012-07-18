FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates rise in fresh liquidity twist
U.S.
July 18, 2012 / 5:26 AM / in 5 years

China money rates rise in fresh liquidity twist

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Maturing reverse repos, bank dividends reduce supply
    * Firms preparing to pay interim taxes
    * Lingering cash tightness may encourage a quick RRR cut

    By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, July 18 (Reuters) - China's short-term lending
rates rose unexpectedly on Wednesday, disappointing investors
who had borrowed overnight money on Tuesday hoping that
liquidity would improve.
    Banks and companies that borrowed using overnight bond repos
 a day earlier to buy time, expecting money rates
to decline, now find themselves squeezed into longer-tenor
instruments to stay liquid, traders said.
    "Some market players had underestimated recent money demand
and hoped to use the one-day repo to weather the liquidity
squeeze," said a dealer at a Chinese state-owned bank in
Shanghai.  
    "But liquidity conditions now appear tighter than many had
expected, with huge cash calls from maturing central bank
reverse repos, from dividend payments by major banks and from
companies paying or preparing to pay first-half taxes."
    The benchmark money market rate, the seven-day weighted
average bond repurchase rate, rose a solid 19
basis points to 3.4687 percent at midday from 3.2803 percent at
Tuesday's close.
    Another key rate, the 14-day repo rate, rose 
to 3.5562 percent from 3.2868 percent, while the shortest
overnight repo rate climbed to 2.9522 percent, up from Tuesday's
2.6445 percent.
    A total of 155 billion yuan ($24 billion) reverse repos
issued by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) in the last two
weeks matured on Tuesday, and 50 billion yuan more will mature
later this week.
    The central bank injected 40 billion yuan into the market on
Tuesday via its regular open market operations, leaving the
reverse repos to drain 115 billion yuan from the market on the
day.
    
    TIGHTER SQUEEZE
    Aggravating already tight conditions, China's five biggest
state-owned banks this month distributed a combined 209.1
billion yuan in cash dividends to shareholders from last year's
net profits.
    The latest tranche of dividends, 42.7 billion yuan from the
Agricultural Bank of China, was distributed on Tuesday.
    Meanwhile, Chinese listed companies have entered the interim
results reporting season and firms have begun paying income
taxes from their first-half earnings.
    While the reporting season kicked off on July 1 and will
last until August 31, most companies post their earnings reports
starting late July and begin paying the taxes around that time.
    As worries over short-term cash flows intensify, traders
said investors are increasingly hoping for another PBOC cut in
banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR). Such cuts tend to
provide more sustainable long-term increases to the money
supply.
    "Market players believe the lingering squeeze may make the
case to PBOC to cut RRR more quickly than expected," said a
trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "Some expect
the cut to be announced as early as this week."
    China's economic expansion has slowed sharply this year,
posting gross domestic product growth of 7.6 percent on Friday,
its slowest in more than three years.
    The PBOC has cut banks' RRR twice, in February and May, and
reduced official interest rates twice, in June and again in
July. Rumors of another RRR cut in the works have been swirling
in the market since late June.
    China's interest rate swaps rose slightly on Wednesday,
continuing a rebound early this week. The benchmark five-year
IRS edged up 3 basis points to 2.66 percent at
midday, up from Tuesday's close of 2.63 percent and a three-year
intraday low of 2.53 percent hit last Friday.
                                   Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
 7-day repo                        3.4687   3.2803    + 18.84
 7-day SHIBOR                      3.4500   3.2771    + 17.29
  Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
 
 ($1 = 6.3724 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Eric Meijer)

