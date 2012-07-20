FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Expectations of China RRR cut strengthen as money rates rise
July 20, 2012 / 5:47 AM / 5 years ago

Expectations of China RRR cut strengthen as money rates rise

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Money rates extend rise on liquidity squeeze
    * Partly due to banks stepping up lending to support economy
    * Maturing reverse repos, end-month cash calls add to
squeeze
    * Traders see possible RRR cut this weekend

    By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau
    SHANGHAI, July 20 (Reuters) - Expectations that the Chinese
central bank will cut banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR)
strengthened greatly on Friday as China's short-term lending
rates continued rising amid a lingering money market squeeze.
    Most traders expect the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to
announce an RRR cut this weekend, as liquidity conditions are
not likely to improve much in coming weeks. Chinese banks have
stepped up lending in response to a government appeal to help
stabilise slowing economic growth, pressuring liquidity, traders
said.
    Money supply will also be capped by large amounts of reverse
bond repurchase agreements maturing next week, as well as cash
calls to meet regulatory requirements at the end of a month,
such as the 75-percent loan-to-deposit ratio.
    "Few expect liquidity conditions to improve much unless the
PBOC cuts RRR at the weekend, after major banks stepped up
lending to support the economy," said a trader at a major
Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai.
    "As the government has pledged to boost the economy, it is
expected to let its deeds match its words."
    The benchmark seven-day weighted average bond repurchase
rate rose 4.60 basis points to 3.5781 percent at
midday from Thursday's close of 3.5321 percent.
    Another key rate, the 14-day repo rate,
jumped nearly 20 bps to 3.8249 percent, while the overnight repo
rate climbed to 3.1376 percent from 3.0148
percent.
    China's economy has slowed sharply this year, posting GDP
growth of 7.6 percent in the second quarter, its slowest
expansion in more than three years. 
    The PBOC has cut banks' RRR twice, in February and May, and
reduced official interest rates twice - in June and July.
     
    CASH CALLS
    China's four biggest state-run banks doubled their pace of
lending in the first half of July from a month earlier, the
state-run Shanghai Securities News said on Thursday, after
senior officials, including Premier Wen Jiabao, called on all
walks of life to help stabilise the economic growth.
    Also this month, China's five biggest lenders distributed a
combined 209.1 billion yuan ($32.81 billion) in cash dividends
to shareholders from last year's net profits.
    Aggravating already tight conditions, China's 2,000-plus
listed companies have entered the interim results reporting
season and firms have begun paying income taxes from their
first-half earnings.
    The PBOC has used reverse repos to help supply short-term
cash to the market, but these reverse repos mature very soon,
with cash flowing out again. Next week there will be 100 billion
yuan ($16 billion) reverse repos due to mature.
    "The PBOC just doesn't have enough reasons not to inject
some longer-term liquidity into the market to help banks weather
the current difficulties, although it may choose its own time
lens," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank.
     Rumours that the PBOC may be preparing another RRR cut have
been swirling in the market since late June. Such cuts tend to
provide more sustainable long-term increases to the money supply
than repos.  
                                   Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
 7-day repo                        3.5781   3.5321    + 4.60
 7-day SHIBOR                      3.5642   3.5225    + 4.17
  Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
 


($1 = 6.3734 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
