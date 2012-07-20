Expectations of China RRR cut strengthen as money rates rise

* Money rates extend rise on liquidity squeeze * Partly due to banks stepping up lending to support economy * Maturing reverse repos, end-month cash calls add to squeeze * Traders see possible RRR cut this weekend By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, July 20 (Reuters) - Expectations that the Chinese central bank will cut banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) strengthened greatly on Friday as China's short-term lending rates continued rising amid a lingering money market squeeze. Most traders expect the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to announce an RRR cut this weekend, as liquidity conditions are not likely to improve much in coming weeks. Chinese banks have stepped up lending in response to a government appeal to help stabilise slowing economic growth, pressuring liquidity, traders said. Money supply will also be capped by large amounts of reverse bond repurchase agreements maturing next week, as well as cash calls to meet regulatory requirements at the end of a month, such as the 75-percent loan-to-deposit ratio. "Few expect liquidity conditions to improve much unless the PBOC cuts RRR at the weekend, after major banks stepped up lending to support the economy," said a trader at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai. "As the government has pledged to boost the economy, it is expected to let its deeds match its words." The benchmark seven-day weighted average bond repurchase rate rose 4.60 basis points to 3.5781 percent at midday from Thursday's close of 3.5321 percent. Another key rate, the 14-day repo rate, jumped nearly 20 bps to 3.8249 percent, while the overnight repo rate climbed to 3.1376 percent from 3.0148 percent. China's economy has slowed sharply this year, posting GDP growth of 7.6 percent in the second quarter, its slowest expansion in more than three years. The PBOC has cut banks' RRR twice, in February and May, and reduced official interest rates twice - in June and July. CASH CALLS China's four biggest state-run banks doubled their pace of lending in the first half of July from a month earlier, the state-run Shanghai Securities News said on Thursday, after senior officials, including Premier Wen Jiabao, called on all walks of life to help stabilise the economic growth. Also this month, China's five biggest lenders distributed a combined 209.1 billion yuan ($32.81 billion) in cash dividends to shareholders from last year's net profits. Aggravating already tight conditions, China's 2,000-plus listed companies have entered the interim results reporting season and firms have begun paying income taxes from their first-half earnings. The PBOC has used reverse repos to help supply short-term cash to the market, but these reverse repos mature very soon, with cash flowing out again. Next week there will be 100 billion yuan ($16 billion) reverse repos due to mature. "The PBOC just doesn't have enough reasons not to inject some longer-term liquidity into the market to help banks weather the current difficulties, although it may choose its own time lens," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank. Rumours that the PBOC may be preparing another RRR cut have been swirling in the market since late June. Such cuts tend to provide more sustainable long-term increases to the money supply than repos. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.5781 3.5321 + 4.60 7-day SHIBOR 3.5642 3.5225 + 4.17 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3734 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Eric Meijer)