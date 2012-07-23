FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Most China money rates rise on tight liquidity
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 23, 2012 / 5:20 AM / in 5 years

Most China money rates rise on tight liquidity

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Most money rates rise on liquidity squeeze but 7-day repo
slips
    * Banks step up lending to support economy but reserve
requirement unchanged
    * Maturing reverse repos, end-month cash calls add to
squeeze
    * Traders await RRR cut

    By Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Most Chinese money rates rose
on Monday after the central bank refrained from cutting banks'
reserve requirement ratios (RRR) despite widespread hopes that
it would do so over the weekend. 
    Traders expect the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to announce
an RRR cut soon. Chinese banks have stepped up lending in
response to a government appeal to help stabilise slowing
economic growth, pressuring liquidity, they said.
    Money supply will also be capped by the 100 billion yuan
($15.69 billion) worth of reverse bond repurchase agreements
maturing this week, as well as cash calls to meet regulatory
requirements for the end of a month, including the 75-percent
loan-to-deposit ratio.
    The overnight repo rate jumped to 3.3396
percent from 3.1388 percent, the 14-day repo rate 
 rose to 3.9355 percent from 3.8235 and the 21-day repo rate
 climbed to 4.1315 from 4.0130 percent.
    The benchmark seven-day weighted average bond repurchase
rate slipped to 3.5697 percent at midday from
Friday's close of 3.5814 percent after posting a rise of nearly
five basis points in reaction to apparent monetary tightening by
the central bank last week.
    China's economy has slowed sharply this year, posting GDP
growth of 7.6 percent in the second quarter, its slowest
expansion in more than three years. 
    The PBOC has cut banks' RRR twice, in February and May, and
reduced official interest rates twice - in June and July.
     
    CASH CALLS
    China's four biggest state-run banks doubled their pace of
lending in the first half of July from a month earlier, the
state-run Shanghai Securities News said on Thursday, after
senior officials, including Premier Wen Jiabao, called on all
citizens to help stabilise the economic growth.
    Also this month, China's five biggest lenders distributed a
combined 209.1 billion yuan ($32.81 billion) in cash dividends
to shareholders from last year's net profits.
    Aggravating already tight conditions, China's 2,000-plus
listed companies have entered the interim results reporting
season and firms have begun paying income taxes from their
first-half earnings.
    The PBOC has used reverse repos to help supply short-term
cash to the market, but these reverse repos usually mature
within one or two weeks, causing cash to flow out again
                                   Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
 7-day repo                        3.5697   3.5814    - 1.17
 7-day SHIBOR                      3.5533   3.5642    - 1.09
  Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
 
($1 = 6.3735 Chinese yuan)

 (Additional reporting by Lu Jianxin; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.