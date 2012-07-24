FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China short-term money rates slide on large liquidity injection
July 24, 2012 / 5:18 AM / 5 years ago

China short-term money rates slide on large liquidity injection

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Short-term rates drop on reverse repo injection
    * Traders cautious on future
    * Maturing reverse repos, end-month cash calls add to
squeeze
    * Traders await RRR cut

    By Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, July 24 (Reuters) - China's short-term money rates
eased substantially on Tuesday after a hefty, short-term
liquidity injection by the central bank which was much bigger
than expected.
    The People's Bank of China injected 95 billion yuan ($14.88
billion) through 7-day reverse repos on Tuesday, more than the
20 billion worth of reverse repos that matured on the same day,
resulting in a net injection of 75 billion yuan.
    Another 80 billion yuan worth of reverse bond repurchase
agreements are set to mature on Thursday. 
    "Rates are down thanks to the reverse repos alone," said a
trader at a joint-stock bank in Shanghai, noting the amount of
the injection was sufficient to relax the market after a spike
in rates on Friday caused by a short-term liquidity squeeze. 
    However, a trader at a Shanghai bank said that the injection
was too short-term to engender much confidence.
    Rates still remain relatively elevated. Traders told Reuters
they believe the central bank still has misgivings about making
substantial changes to monetary policy given lingering worries
about inflation.
    Nevertheless, many traders expect the PBOC to announce an
another cut in banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) soon.
Chinese banks have stepped up lending in response to a
government appeal to help stabilise slowing economic growth,
pressuring liquidity, they said.
    The benchmark seven-day weighted average bond repurchase
rate dropped  nearly 19 basis points to 3.3876
percent at midday from Monday's close of 3.5700 percent, after
posting a rise of nearly five basis points in reaction to
apparent monetary tightening by the central bank last week.
    The overnight repo rate slid to 2.9600 percent
from 3.3700 percent at Monday's close. 
    Longer-term rates rose. The 14-day repo rate 
was up to 3.9303 percent at midday from 3.9104 Monday close, and
the 21-day repo rate climbed to 4.1315 from
4.0100 percent.    
    
    STILL CONTRACTING
    A China purchasing managers' index (PMI) released on Tuesday
rose in July to its highest level since February, boosted by a
pick up in the pace of manufacturing output, preliminary results
of a survey showed on Tuesday. 
    The HSBC Flash PMI rose to 49.5 in July from 48.2 in June,
rising close to the 50 level that divides expansion from
contraction. The increase was driven by a jump in the output
sub-index to 51.2 - the best showing since October 2011.
    "This calls for more easing efforts to support growth and
jobs," Qu Hongbin, chief China economist with index sponsor 
HSBC, said in a statement accompanying the survey. 
    China's economy has slowed sharply this year, posting GDP
growth of 7.6 percent in the second quarter, its slowest
expansion in more than three years. 
    The PBOC has cut banks' RRR twice, in February and May, and
reduced official interest rates twice - in June and July.
     
    CASH CALLS
    China's four biggest state-run banks doubled their pace of
lending in the first half of July from a month earlier, the
state-run Shanghai Securities News said on Thursday.
    In addition, China's five biggest lenders distributed a
combined 209.1 billion yuan ($32.81 billion) in dividends.
    Aggravating already tight conditions, China's 2,000-plus
listed companies have entered their interim results reporting
season and firms have begun paying income taxes from their
first-half earnings.
    The PBOC has used reverse repos to help supply short-term
cash to the market, but these reverse repos usually mature
within one or two weeks, causing cash to flow out again.
                                   Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
 7-day repo                        3.3876   3.5700    -37.42
 7-day SHIBOR                      3.3717   3.5533    -18.00
  Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
 
($1 = 6.3864 Chinese yuan)

 (Additional reporting by Ding Shuqing; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
