China short-term money rates slide on large liquidity injection

* Short-term rates drop on reverse repo injection * Traders cautious on future * Maturing reverse repos, end-month cash calls add to squeeze * Traders await RRR cut By Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, July 24 (Reuters) - China's short-term money rates eased substantially on Tuesday after a hefty, short-term liquidity injection by the central bank which was much bigger than expected. The People's Bank of China injected 95 billion yuan ($14.88 billion) through 7-day reverse repos on Tuesday, more than the 20 billion worth of reverse repos that matured on the same day, resulting in a net injection of 75 billion yuan. Another 80 billion yuan worth of reverse bond repurchase agreements are set to mature on Thursday. "Rates are down thanks to the reverse repos alone," said a trader at a joint-stock bank in Shanghai, noting the amount of the injection was sufficient to relax the market after a spike in rates on Friday caused by a short-term liquidity squeeze. However, a trader at a Shanghai bank said that the injection was too short-term to engender much confidence. Rates still remain relatively elevated. Traders told Reuters they believe the central bank still has misgivings about making substantial changes to monetary policy given lingering worries about inflation. Nevertheless, many traders expect the PBOC to announce an another cut in banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) soon. Chinese banks have stepped up lending in response to a government appeal to help stabilise slowing economic growth, pressuring liquidity, they said. The benchmark seven-day weighted average bond repurchase rate dropped nearly 19 basis points to 3.3876 percent at midday from Monday's close of 3.5700 percent, after posting a rise of nearly five basis points in reaction to apparent monetary tightening by the central bank last week. The overnight repo rate slid to 2.9600 percent from 3.3700 percent at Monday's close. Longer-term rates rose. The 14-day repo rate was up to 3.9303 percent at midday from 3.9104 Monday close, and the 21-day repo rate climbed to 4.1315 from 4.0100 percent. STILL CONTRACTING A China purchasing managers' index (PMI) released on Tuesday rose in July to its highest level since February, boosted by a pick up in the pace of manufacturing output, preliminary results of a survey showed on Tuesday. The HSBC Flash PMI rose to 49.5 in July from 48.2 in June, rising close to the 50 level that divides expansion from contraction. The increase was driven by a jump in the output sub-index to 51.2 - the best showing since October 2011. "This calls for more easing efforts to support growth and jobs," Qu Hongbin, chief China economist with index sponsor HSBC, said in a statement accompanying the survey. China's economy has slowed sharply this year, posting GDP growth of 7.6 percent in the second quarter, its slowest expansion in more than three years. The PBOC has cut banks' RRR twice, in February and May, and reduced official interest rates twice - in June and July. CASH CALLS China's four biggest state-run banks doubled their pace of lending in the first half of July from a month earlier, the state-run Shanghai Securities News said on Thursday. In addition, China's five biggest lenders distributed a combined 209.1 billion yuan ($32.81 billion) in dividends. Aggravating already tight conditions, China's 2,000-plus listed companies have entered their interim results reporting season and firms have begun paying income taxes from their first-half earnings. The PBOC has used reverse repos to help supply short-term cash to the market, but these reverse repos usually mature within one or two weeks, causing cash to flow out again. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.3876 3.5700 -37.42 7-day SHIBOR 3.3717 3.5533 -18.00 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3864 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Ding Shuqing; Editing by Kim Coghill)