Most Chinese money rates fall after PBOC cash injection

* PBOC does 50 bln yuan reverse repos * Injects net 46 bln yuan into market this week * Move believed to avoid RRR cut in near term * Monetary easing still needed in long run to help economy By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - China's short-term money rates mostly fell on Thursday as liquidity conditions improved due to the central bank's injection of cash into the market this week, traders said. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 50 billion yuan ($7.8 billion) into the market via bond reverse repurchase agreements in its regular open market operations on Thursday, on top of 95 billion yuan injected on Tuesday. With the injections and draining of funds through maturing reverse bills, the central bank is set to inject a net 46 billion yuan into the market this week. "Market liquidity conditions have improved after the PBOC's cash injection," said a trader at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Beijing. "However, such injection has also weakened market expectations of a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR), with most people now believing an RRR cut will occur only in August," the trader added. The shortest overnight repo rate fell to 2.6660 percent by midday from 2.6957 percent at Wednesday's close, while the 14-day repo rate dropped by more than 24 basis points to 3.5427 percent from 3.7854 percent. But the most active seven-day repo rate edged up to 3.3873 percent from 3.3425 percent, as banks still need short-term money to meet regulatory checks that occur at the end of a month, such as for their loan-to-deposit ratios. "Money borrowed today via the seven-day repos could run over the end of month, so the rise in the contract should not be taken as a sign of an overall market squeeze," said a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai. "Short-term money supply conditions have improved on the PBOC's injection via reverse repos." Money market conditions have generally been tight over the past few weeks, partly because listed companies are paying half-year income taxes to the government and dividends to investors. Many traders have expected the PBOC to announce an RRR cut as early as this month, but the central bank appears to prefer using reverse repos to inject money into the market. Chinese interest rate swaps were stable around midday Thursday, with the benchmark five-year IRS remaining unchanged at 2.64 percent. While the PBOC has disappointed the market recently by not cutting the RRR, traders still expect the central bank to further loosen monetary policy this year to support China's sharply slowing economy. Growth in the world's second-largest economy slowed to a three-year low of 7.6 percent in the second quarter. As part of government efforts to support the economy, the PBOC this year has cut official interest rates and RRR twice each. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.3873 3.3425 - 4.48 7-day SHIBOR 3.3767 3.3375 - 3.92 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.38 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)