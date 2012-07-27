Chinese money rates extend decline on ample cash for month-end

* Reverse repos Thurs eased worries about squeeze - traders * PBOC injects net 46 bln yuan into market this week * Move believed to avoid RRR cut in near term By Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, July 27 (Reuters) - China's short-term money rates dropped on Friday as liquidity conditions appeared ample to meet month-end demand, traders said. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 50 billion yuan ($7.8 billion) into the market via bond reverse repurchase agreements in its regular open market operations on Thursday, on top of 95 billion yuan injected on Tuesday. With the injections and draining of funds through maturing reverse bills, the central bank has injected a net 46 billion yuan into the market this week. Traders said this should be enough to prevent a month-end squeeze that can occur as banks sequester cash to meet mandated reserve ratios. The shortest overnight repo rate fell to 2.6045 percent by midday from 2.6645 percent at Thursday's close, in high-volume trade. The seven-day repo rate resumed its decline, sinking to 3.1544 percent from 3.3847 percent, after rising slightly on Thursday as banks stocked up on cash. The 14-day repo rate dropped by more than 24 basis points for the second straight day, changing hands at 3.2989 in midday trade. Money market conditions have generally been tight over the past few weeks, partly because listed companies are paying half-year income taxes to the government and dividends to investors. Many traders have expected the PBOC to announce an RRR cut as early as this month, but the central bank appears to prefer using reverse repos to inject money into the market. Chinese interest rate swaps were stable around midday Friday, with the benchmark five-year IRS at 2.64 percent. While the PBOC has disappointed the market recently by not cutting the RRR, traders still expect the central bank to further loosen monetary policy this year to support China's slowing economy. Growth in the world's second-largest economy slowed to a three-year low of 7.6 percent in the second quarter. The PBOC this year has cut official interest rates and RRR twice each. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.1544 3.3847 -23.03 7-day SHIBOR 3.1092 3.3767 -26.75 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.38 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)