China's money rates fall, further funds injection expected

* C.bank asks banks about their demand for reverse repos * Traders increasingly expect RRR cut this month * CPI may be at 1.7 pct, paving way for RRR cut- paper By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, July 30 (Reuters) - China's short-term money rates fell slightly on Monday on expectations that the central bank will continue to inject funds into the market this week. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) asked commercial banks about their demand for 28- and 91-day bond repurchase agreements and 7-day reverse repurchase agreements on Monday, which traders took to mean the central bank may auction reverse repos this week as it did last week. Reverse repos in China inject money on issuance and drain it on maturity. "Liquidity at month-end is better than the previous month due to last week's huge amount of reverse repos," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. The PBOC injected 46 billion yuan ($7.8 billion) into the market via bond reverse repurchase agreements in its regular open market operations last week. The benchmark seven-day weighted-average bond repurchase rate resumed its decline, sinking to 3.1382 percent from 3.1526 percent while the shortest overnight repo rate fell to 2.5340 percent by midday from 2.6033 percent at Friday's close. The 14-day repo rate dropped to 3.2000 percent from Friday's 3.2996 percent. While the PBOC has disappointed the market by not holding off from reducing reserve requirement ratios (RRR) at commercial banks -- which would result in a sustained liquidity injection -- traders still expect the central bank to further loosen monetary policy this year to support China's slowing economy. The official China Securities Journal reported on Monday that China's inflation rate is expected to fall to 1.7 percent in July, the lowest level in 30 months. Traders said this figure could allow the government to avoid cutting interest rates and banks' reverse requirement ratio (RRR) to allow them to lend more in the third quarter of this year. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.1382 3.1526 -1.44 7-day SHIBOR 3.1233 3.1092 -1.41 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.38 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)