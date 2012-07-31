China's money rates rebound after small c.bank injection

* C.bank injects only 8 billion yuan into market * Injection versus maturing 95 billion yuan suggests drain * Dealers also remain cautious over month-end factors By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, July 31 (Reuters) - China's short-term money rates rose on Tuesday as the People's Bank of China injected less money than expected into the market. China's central bank injected only 8 billion yuan ($1.25 billion) into the money markets through seven-day bond reverse repurchase agreements on Tuesday, much lower than the 95 billion yuan set to drain from the market via maturing reverse repos this week. "Today's injection is much smaller than our expectation," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai. "Also, today is the last day in July, the market is more affected by month-end factors." Banks often keep more cash on hand at the end of each month in order to meet regulatory loan-to-deposit ratios, set at 75 percent. The benchmark seven-day weighted-average bond repurchase rate rebounded, rising over 21 basis points to 3.3532 percent up from 3.1389 percent. The shortest overnight repo rate rose to 2.6059 percent by midday from 2.5331 percent at Monday's close. The 14-day repo rate rose to 3.3026 percent from Monday's 3.2996 percent. While the PBOC has disappointed the market by resisting calls to reduce reserve requirement ratios (RRR) at commercial banks -- which would result in a sustained liquidity injection -- traders still expect the central bank to further loosen monetary policy after July's economic data showed slowing inflation. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.3532 3.1389 +21.43 7-day SHIBOR 3.3508 3.1233 +22.75 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.38 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)