China 7-day money rate rises ahead of reserve requirement payments

* Traders remain cautious given RRR payment due on 5th * Taking wait-and-see attitude toward Thursday's reverse repo * Economist expects China's inflation to come in at 1.7 pct By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China's money rates were little changed on Wednesday, with the benchmark seven-day repo rate rising slightly as traders remained cautious ahead of the payment of reserve requirement ratios (RRR) on August 5, dealers said. Banks must make regular payments on the 5th, 15th and 25th of each month in order to fulfil their RRRs, with the amount of the payment adjusted in line with the current balance of deposits. "Following the end of the month, the money supply is looser than before. I think repo rates could hover around recent levels until the 5th," said a dealer at a state-owned bank in Beijing. Traders are also taking wait-and-see attitude toward Thursday's regular open market operations. They are concerned that the central bank will not inject much money using reverse repos. "The demand for seven-day repos is quite strong as the market needs to set money aside in case the central bank decreases the amount of money injected (on Thursday)," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. China's central bank injected only 8 billion yuan ($1.25 billion) into the money markets through seven-day reverse repos on Tuesday, much lower than the 95 billion yuan set to drain from the market via maturing reverse repos this week. A total of 50 billion yuan will mature on Thursday. The benchmark seven-day weighted-average bond repurchase rate rose 5.80 basis points to 3.4131 percent from 3.3551 percent. The shortest overnight repo rate rose to 2.6281 percent by midday from 2.6068 percent at Tuesday's close. The 14-day repo rate edged down to 3.2816 percent from Tuesday's 3.3184 percent. While the People's Bank of China has disappointed the market by resisting calls to reduce reserve requirement ratios at commercial banks -- which would result in a sustained liquidity injection -- traders still expect the central bank to loosen monetary policy after July's economic data showed slowing inflation. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.4131 3.3551 + 5.80 7-day SHIBOR 3.4175 3.3508 + 6.67 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.38 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)