FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China key money rate falls slightly on ample liquidity
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 3, 2012 / 5:25 AM / in 5 years

China key money rate falls slightly on ample liquidity

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Dealers say that banks have sufficient money to meet RRR
payment
    * Market players are confident of money injection by c.bank

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - China's seven-day money rate
edged down on Friday on ample liquidity after dealers said that
they had prepared enough money to make regular payments to meet
reserve requirement ratios (RRR).
    Dealers also said they still expect that the People's Bank
of China will continue to inject money into the market.
    "Money is not tight for us now," said a dealer at a Chinese
commercial bank in Shanghai. 
    "Although the payment will let us remain cautious, we
believe that the central bank will help market liquidity by
using reverse repos or enacting another reserve requirement
ratio cut."
    Banks must make regular escrow payments on the 5th, 15th and
25th of each month in order to fulfil their reserve requirement
ratios, with the amount of the payment adjusted in line with the
current balance of deposits. As this 5th falls on a Sunday,
banks will pay the money on August 6th.
    While the PBOC has disappointed the market by resisting
calls to reduce reserve requirement ratios at commercial banks
-- which would result in a sustained liquidity injection --
traders still expect the central bank to loosen monetary policy
after July's economic data showed slowing inflation.
    The benchmark seven-day weighted-average bond repurchase
rate fell 9.49 basis points to 3.3913 percent from
3.4862 percent. The shortest overnight repo rate 
fell to 2.5134 percent by midday from 2.5470 percent at
Wednesday's close.
    The 14-day repo rate edged up to 3.3733
percent from Wednesday's 3.5050 percent.
                                   Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
 7-day repo                        3.3913   3.4862     - 9.49
 7-day SHIBOR                      3.3917   3.4992     -10.75
  Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
 
($1 = 6.38 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.