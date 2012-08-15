China money rates jump as corporate bond issues draw out cash

* Liquidity shortfall caused by company bond issues is rare * Policy points to more corporate fund-raising via market * PBOC aims to use reverse repos to support liquidity * Disappointment over lack of further easing steps By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's money market rates jumped on Wednesday as a slew of corporate bond issues this week have sucked up liquidity on the same day that banks also need funds to add to their required reserve deposits at the central bank. Liquidity shortfalls caused by corporate bond issues are rare in China's money market, but the number of such cases could rise in future as government policy now supports companies raising more funds via the bond market, traders said. "Cash flows abruptly became tight on Monday afternoon and have not been able to recover," said a trader at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai. "Payments for bond issues, most of them by corporations, have exceeded 100 billion yuan ($16 billion)," she said. "Some banks also needed money to pay extra deposit reserves." The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has aimed to boosting the market's short-term cash supply via reverse repos. On Wednesday, the PBOC asked primary dealers about their demand for 14-day reverse repos, which may be auctioned in open market operations on Thursday on top of more frequently used seven-day reverse repos. The central bank also needed to address a net drain of 20 billion yuan from the market on Thursday, traders said. Fifty billion yuan in PBOC reverse repos will mature on Thursday, draining funds from the market, while 30 billion yuan in forward repos maturing on the day will partially offset the drain. In trading, the one-day repo rate, the shortest tenor, jumped 44 basis points (bps) to 3.1321 percent by midday, while the 14-day rate rose 36 bps to 3.3749 percent. The benchmark seven-day repo rate changed hands at 3.4271 percent, adding a less impressive 7.4 bps, partly because the benchmark was already at a relatively higher level, traders said. BOND FUND-RAISING Chinese banks are required to adjust their reserve deposits on the 5th, 15th and 25th in line with the rise or fall in their deposits, in order to meet the central bank's required reserve ratio (RRR). With China's economy still expanding swiftly, Chinese banks typically see deposits rising steadily, so most adjustments require banks to add to their reserves at the central bank. In another development, an official effort to boost company fund-raising via the debt market appears to increasing pay off. PBOC data issued last week showed Chinese companies raised a net 248.7 billion yuan ($39.1 billion) in July, up 206.5 billion yuan from a year earlier and getting closer to 355.8 billion yuan non-financial institutions borrowed via bank loans in the month. While July's bond fund-raising data was particularly impressive, it was not a one-off event. China's first-half corporate bond issuance reached 1.46 trillion yuan, an increase of 396.6 billion yuan, or 37 percent from a year earlier. China's interest rate swaps rose slightly on Wednesday for the third straight day, hit by the disappointment at the PBOC's inaction on monetary easing, with the benchmark five-year IRS rising 9 basis points to 2.91 percent by midday. Speculation had mounted on Friday that the central bank would announce an interest rate or RRR cut, or even both, over the weekend in the wake of a slew of weak economic data. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.4271 3.3531 + 7.40 7-day SHIBOR 3.4000 3.3417 + 5.83 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.36 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 6.3586 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)