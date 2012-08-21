China money rates creep up despite big central bank cash injection

* C.bank on pace for largest net cash injection in 7 weeks * But repo rates still rise across the curve * Month-end factors, tax payments pressure liquidity * Traders see no RRR cut this month By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China's key money rates ticked higher on Tuesday, with the central bank's largest fund injection since early July failing to ease conditions amid elevated month-end cash demand and corporate tax payments. The People's Bank of China injected 220 billion yuan into the banking system via reverse repos on Tuesday, against a net 87 billion yuan scheduled to be drained this week due to maturing bills, repos, and reverse repos. That guarantees a net injection of at least 133 billion yuan for the week not including additional reverse repos likely to be auctioned on Thursday. Such an injection would be the largest since the week of July 2-6. "The market demand is quite large. Monday's demand was really heavy. The central bank's action today basically just satisfied current demand, but didn't in any way exceed it in a way that would bring rates down," said a trader at a city commercial bank in Shanghai. Still, Tuesday's relatively large cash injection served to confirm the new market consensus that the PBOC is unlikely to cut banks' required reserve ration (RRR) this month. "They've already clearly demonstrated their intention," said the trader, referring to the PBOC's apparent decision to rely on reverse repos to maintain liquidity as an alternative to RRR, at least in the short term. Despite the large cash injection, rates had limited space to fall because the central bank pushed the yield up on both its seven-day and 14-day reverse repos to 3.40 percent from 3.35 percent, where it had been set since mid-July. The central bank's repo rate represents the lowest possible cost of funds for all banks and so effectively puts a floor on the rate that commercial banks will offer to each other. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 12.44 basis points to 3.7480 percent near midday. The 14-day rate edged up 8.36 bps to 4.5543 percent, a six-week high. Demand for 14-day cash is particularly strong this week because that tenor extends through the end of the month, when interbank lending rates typically spike. The spike occurs because large commercial banks, the main net suppliers of liquidity to the interbank market, usually cut interbank lending near month-end. They do this as a buffer against an expected liquidity loss when smaller rivals poach large chunks of their deposits in the last few days of each month to meet the required loan-to-deposit ratio and other regulatory thresholds. Another factor crimping liquidity is the relatively large volume of corporate tax payments due this month, which causes corporate deposits to flow out of the commercial banking system and into the central bank. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.7480 3.6236 +12.44 7-day SHIBOR 3.7458 3.5850 +16.08 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.36 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)