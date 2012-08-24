FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's money rates dive as c.bank cash injection takes effect
August 24, 2012 / 4:00 AM / 5 years ago

China's money rates dive as c.bank cash injection takes effect

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Rates fall sharply as c.bank funds hit bank accounts
    * Reverse repos used as substitute for RRR cut
    * Caution over fund drain via maturing repos next week
    * 7-day rate could fall a bit further, but floor at 3.40 pct

    By Gabriel Wildau
    SHANGHAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Short-term funding rates
tumbled in China's money market on Friday, a delayed reaction to
the central bank's huge cash injection, with traders saying
rates could fall further next week.
    China's central bank injected a net 278 billion yuan ($43.76
billion) into the banking system via an auction of reverse bond
repurchase agreements this week, its largest net injection since
early January. Traders and analysts widely interpreted the move
as a substitute for a cut in banks' required reserve ratio
(RRR). 
    The reaction in China's interbank market was muted on
Thursday morning, immediately following the central bank's
auction of bond repurchase agreements. But rates began to fall
in the afternoon, as the repos were settled and money began to
hit the system.
    The fall accelerated on Friday, with the weighted-average
14-day bond repurchase agreement diving 52.49
basis points to 3.5020 percent in late morning, its lowest level
since Aug. 14.
    The overnight rate also dropped heavily,
dropping 35.89 bps to 2.7016 percent, also the lowest since Aug
14.
    The benchmark seven-day rate also fell, but
less strongly, declining 19.42 bps to 3.6105 percent. That
created the rare situation of the 14-day rate being lower than
the seven-day rate.
    Traders cited the 150 billion yuan in seven-day reverse
repos issued on Tuesday, which will mature next Tuesday, as a
reason for banks being more cautious on seven-day lending.
    "We have to be cautious and keep an eye out for what the
central bank does next week," said a trader at a major
state-owned bank in Shanghai.
    Traders say the central bank's decision to rely on open
market operations, rather than RRR cuts, to maintain liquidity
adds uncertainty because the instruments are short term - seven
or 14 days - and so must be constantly rolled over.
    Still, traders say the seven-day rate may bottom out at 3.50
percent next week.
    "There's still a bit of room to fall, but not by a lot,"
said a trader at a city commercial bank in east China. 
    The central bank's rate of 3.40 percent for its seven-day
reverse repos and 3.60 percent for 14-day rate
instruments are effectively a floor for the rate
that commercial banks offer each other.
    Indeed, in addition to the greater flexibility that reliance
on open market operations gives the central bank compared to an
RRR cut, reverse repos also allow the central bank to provide
explicit guidance on interest rates via its auction rate,
traders said.    
    
                                   Current  Prev close  Change
                                    (pct)                (bps)  
 7-day repo                        3.6105   3.8047      -19.42
 7-day SHIBOR                      3.6200   3.8000      -16.00
  Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
        
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
     
($1 = 6.3535 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
