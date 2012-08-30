FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money market rates rise as PBOC signals rate floor
August 30, 2012 / 5:31 AM / in 5 years

China money market rates rise as PBOC signals rate floor

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* PBOC keeps its 7-day reverse repo rate flat at 3.4 pct
    * Market increasingly accepts PBOC rate as guidance
    * Fund demand at PBOC reverse repo rate relatively weak
    * PBOC holds off on longer-term 28-day reverse repos for now

    By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau
    SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Short-term funding costs in
China's money market rose on Thursday as the central bank
signalled a floor for the benchmark seven-day rate, traders
said.
    In open market operations on Thursday, the People's Bank of
China (PBOC) left the rate for its seven-day reverse bond
repurchase agreements unchanged at 3.4 percent.
    "Banks and other institutions are increasingly accepting
PBOC guidance via its reverse repo rates as the central bank is
anyway the main supplier of short-term liquidity to the market,"
  said a trader at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Beijing.
    "With its seven-day reverse repo now at 3.4 percent, you
need at least a rate of 3.5 percent for a seven-day re-lending.
Based on this standard, money market rates rose today."
    The weighted average seven-day repo rate edged
up 7.26 basis points to 3.5971 percent at midday, while the
14-day repo rate rose 23.37 bps to 3.5871
percent, playing catch-up with the seven-day repo rate, traders
said.
    The PBOC injected 40 billion yuan ($6.3 billion) into the 
markets through seven- and 14-day reverse repos on Thursday,
meaning it will drain a net 54 billion yuan from the market this
week. As with its seven-day operations, the PBOC kept the rate
of its 14-day reverse repos unchanged at 3.55 percent. 
    Traders said the amount of reverse repos auctioned by the
PBOC on Thursday was small due to relatively weak demand.
    "By indicating a floor for the main money market rate, the
PBOC appears to want to dampen excessive short-term fund
demand," said a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai.
    "This is in line with the government's recent policy not to
leave too much liquidity in the banking system by loosening
monetary policy further."
    
    CAUTIOUS APPROACH
    The market has been expecting the PBOC to reduce banks'
reserve requirement ratio (RRR) since late June but the central
bank appears to be conservative after having cut RRR twice and
reduced interest rates twice this year to counter a sharp
slowdown of the world's second-largest economy.
    Authorities appear concerned that pouring money into the
system may not actually help, given that the slowing economy is
actually trimming firms' demand for capital, especially for
medium- and long-term funds. The government appears to be also
wary of a rebound in prices for consumer goods as well as
property.
    The PBOC has relied on regularly injecting and draining cash
through reverse repos since May, but traders said the short
tenor of the repos, which were at first limited to seven days,
had the effect of draining base money.
    So it began to increase its use of 14-day reverse repos in
recent weeks and is now poised to add the longer 28-day reverse
repo contract to the mix after it surveyed primary dealers for
demand for the longer-dated reverse repo on Wednesday.
    Traders told Reuters that bankers had responded positively
to the suggestion that the PBOC would start issuing 28-day
reverse repos. 
    But the central bank on Thursday declined to make its
first-ever use of 28-day reverse repos. Still, the act of
publicly surveying banks suggested that it was ready to resort
to such tools and might do so in the near future, traders said.
                                   Current  Prev close  Change
                                    (pct)                (bps)  
 7-day repo                        3.5971    3.5245     + 7.26
 7-day SHIBOR                      3.5842    3.5279     + 5.63
  Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
     
($1 = 6.35 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

