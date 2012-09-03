FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China money rates fall on expectation of money injection
September 3, 2012

China money rates fall on expectation of money injection

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Benchmark seven-day repo rate drops below 3.5 percent
    * Market players expect big demand for 28-day reverse repos,
if issued
    * Expectations for PBOC easing continue to weaken

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - China's money market rates fell
slightly on Monday on expectations that the central bank will
inject more funds into the market this week as the country's
economic growth continues to show signs of decelerating.
    The weighted average seven-day repo rate 
slumped 14.94 basis points to 3.3684 percent at midday, below
the 3.5-level, while the 14-day repo rate fell
12.84 bps to 3.3253 percent.
    The People's Bank of China has stepped up its reverse repo
business recently, reducing expectations that it would cut the
reserve requirement ratio to stimulate growth in the world's
second biggest economy.
    Last week, it polled commercial banks about their demand for
7-, 14- and 28-day reverse bond repurchase agreements on
Wednesday, traders said. The 28-day reverse repos have never
been used before in China; if issued, they would be the
longest-tenor reverse repos sold into the domestic interbank
market.
    Dealers told Reuters that banks responded with strong demand
for such instruments, but the central bank did not ultimately
issue any last week despite the poll.
    However, traders say the bank successfully created a market
for such instruments.
    "Demand for 28-day reverse repos should be even stronger
this week than last week, given this tenor would extend across
the end of the month," said a dealer at a city commercial bank
in Shanghai.
    Market liquidity tightens during the month-end as banks need
money to demonstrate compliance with mandated loan-to-deposit
ratios assessed at the end of each month.
    Traders do not expect monetary policy changes before the
upcoming 18th National People's Congress (NPC), given concerns
about stability as power is transferred to a new generation of
leaders. 
    China's official factory purchasing managers' index
(PMI) -- one of the early indicators of the state of
the economy -- fell to a lower-than-expected 49.2 in August,
while China HSBC PMI dropped to 47.6 to its lowest level since
March, 2009. 
    
                                   Current  Prev close  Change
                                    (pct)                (bps)  
 7-day repo                        3.3684    3.5178     - 14.94 
 7-day SHIBOR                      3.3917    3.5108     - 11.91
  Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
     
($1 = 6.3475 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
