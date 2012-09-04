FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-China's key money rate tumbles after c.bank's reverse repos
#Asia
September 4, 2012 / 5:41 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-China's key money rate tumbles after c.bank's reverse repos

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects "seven-day" to 14-day in fourth paragraph)
    * 7-day repo rate falls 87.75 bps to 2.4970 pct
    * Smaller amount of reverse repos issued shows ample money
supply
    * 14-day reverse repo rates fall to 3.50 pct from 3.55 pct

    SHANGHAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - China's benchmark seven-day
money rates slumped more than 80 basis points on Tuesday as the
People's Bank of China continued to inject funds into market via
bond reverse repurchase agreements, dealers said.
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate dived 87.75 basis points to 2.4970 percent,
from 3.3746 percent at Monday's close.
    The 14-day repo rate fell to 3.0726 percent
from 3.3104 percent, and the shortest overnight one-day repo
rate fell to 2.0220 percent from 2.0609 percent.
    The central bank's 14-day reverse repo rate fell to 3.5
percent from 3.55 percent previously.
    China's central bank will inject 95 billion yuan ($14.98
billion) into the money markets through 7- and 14-day bond
reverse repurchase agreements on Tuesday from last week's 125
billion yuan, traders said. 
    "The amount of reverse repos issued this Tuesday is lower
than last week, which showed the market liquidity is decent,"
said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. 
    "Actually, the market liquidity has already been pretty
loose because the central bank continues to inject money into
the market," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai.
    "Now, ample funds in the market have caused a state of
over-supply, so the money rates have slumped."
    He and several other dealers who spoke to Reuters expected
14-day repo rates to follow the declining trend of 7- and 1-day
repo rates. 
    Dealers said the 7-day repo rate's fall was also caused by
softening demand as investors turned to 14-day tenors after the
fall in its rate.
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         2.4970     3.3745    - 87.75
7-day SHIBOR           2.5025     3.3917    - 88.92 
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
     
($1 = 6.3407 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
