China money rates fall after lower c.bank 7-day reverse repo rate
September 6, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

China money rates fall after lower c.bank 7-day reverse repo rate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* 7-day repo rate fell 2.73 bps to 3.4002 pct
    * C.bank lowers 7-day reverse repo rate to 3.35 pct
    * Spread between one-day and 7-day repo at 126 bps

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - China's benchmark seven-day
money rate fell slightly on Thursday after the People's Bank of
China (PBOC) set the seven-day reverse repurchase contract rate
lower at 3.35 percent, down from 3.4 percent.
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate dropped 2.73 basis points to 3.4002 percent
from 3.4275 percent at the close on Wednesday.
    The shortest overnight one-day repo rate fell
to 2.1404 percent from 2.1548 percent.
    Dealers said their willingness to lend and borrow funds was
constrained by the large spread between the one-day and
seven-day repo rates. It stood at 126 basis points, compared
with the usual range of 40-80 bps.
    "The one-day rate is too low to lend, but the seven-day rate
is too high to borrow," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial
bank in Beijing.
    Traders said the spread was caused by high guidance from the
central bank that does not accurately reflect near-term market
demand.
    "The demand for overnight repos is quite high right now and
that is the true reflection of the current market situation,"
said a dealer at another Chinese bank in Beijing.
    "But the seven-day rate reflects the central banks' reverse
repo rate."
    China's central bank drained a net 52 billion yuan ($8.19
billion) from the money market via bond reverse repurchase
agreements this week, the second net drain since late August.
            
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.4002     3.4275    - 2.73
7-day SHIBOR           3.4017     3.4275    - 2.58  
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
     
($1 = 6.3492 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
