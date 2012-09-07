FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's money rates flat ahead of economic data
#Asia
September 7, 2012 / 5:31 AM / in 5 years

China's money rates flat ahead of economic data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* 7-day repo rate falls 1.22 bps to 3.3906 pct
    * China will release CPI data on Sunday
    * Dealers expect money rates may rise next week
    * Quarter-end, national holiday boost cash demand

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's money rates were little
changed on Friday as market players await the release of key
economic data on Sunday, which the central bank looks to when
setting new policy directions.
    China will begin releasing a series of economic data,
including the key consumer price index (CPI), from September 9.
A Reuters poll shows that economists believe China's CPI could
rebound to 2 percent on August, up from July's 1.8 percent.
 
    Dealers expected money rates to show more volatility next
week as interbank market participants prepare to meet
quarter-end requirements due at the end of September, including
loan-to-deposit ratios, aggravated by potential cash withdrawal
demand during the nine-day-long National Day holiday in the
first week of October. 
    "The demand for short-term repos will be stronger than
before, and due to the cautious mood, longer-term rates could
rise next week," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in
Shanghai.
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate edged down 1.22 basis points to 3.3906
percent from 3.4028 percent at the close on Thursday.
    The 14-day repo rate inched up to 3.4895
percent from 3.4860 percent, and the shortest overnight one-day
repo rate was almost flat at 2.1406 percent.
        
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.3906     3.4028    - 1.22
7-day SHIBOR           3.3908     3.4017    - 1.09  
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
     
($1 = 6.34 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Eric Meijer)

