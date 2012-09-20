China's money rates up despite c.bank's big injection of funds

* Quarter-end and holiday factors push rates up further * C.bank's large net fund injection fails to calm markets * Market players expect no RRR cut for now By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's overnight money soared to its highest level in nearly seven months on Tuesday, despite a huge fund injection by the central bank, as market players remained cautious over tight money conditions during quarter-end and October holiday periods. Traders said banks were stockpiling cash to meet quarter-end regulatory assessments and to satisfy demand during the holiday period. Markets will be closed from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7 for the Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day holiday. The supply worries reduced willingness to lend, even though the central bank injected 55 and 105 billion yuan ($8.72 billion to $16.64 billion) into the money markets through 7- and 28-day reverse repos on Thursday, meaning it will inject a net 101 billion yuan into market this week. Dealers said the large volume of 28-day reverse repos showed the central bank intended to use money rates as a tool to manage interbank liquidity, further reducing expectations of an imminent cut in the required reserve ratio (RRR). "It (the central bank) is content to use long-term reverse repo to ensure long-term funds are ample," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "It has issued 28-day reverse repos, showing its intention not to cut RRR in the near term." The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate soared 58.24 basis points to 3.9143 percent from Wednesday's close of 3.3319 percent. The money market yield curve remains inverted, with the weighted-average overnight repo rate at 4.0018 percent and nine bps higher than the seven-day rate at midday. At this level, it would be the highest close since late February. The official China Securities Journal reported that market liquidity will ease in the fourth quarter, due in part to an expected injection of nearly 2 trillion yuan ($316.51 billion) in fiscal deposits into the commercial banking system that will be used for public investment, as well as possible fund inflows resulting from QE3 in the United States. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.9143 3.3319 + 58.24 7-day SHIBOR 3.9075 3.3017 + 60.58 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3093 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Eric Meijer)