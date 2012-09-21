China's money rates near seven-month high on seasonal cash crunch

* Overnight, 7-day repo rates at highest levels since Feb * Market players expect further rises as month-end nears * Even big four banks seen borrowing funds * One-day rate could fall back slightly By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - China's money rates extended their sharp rise on Friday, with the benchmark seven-day repo rate at a near seven-month high on holiday and quarter-end cash demand. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate soared 50.30 basis points to 4.4244 percent at midday, its highest point since late February. The rise in the seven-day funding rate steepened the short-term funding curve, with the weighted-average overnight repo rate at 4.2876 percent at midday, also a near seven-month high but below the seven-day rate after two days of inversion. Market money conditions will be tight during the quarter-end and October holiday periods, as banks stockpile cash to meet quarter-end regulatory assessments and satisfy cash demand during the holiday period. "Money is very tight. Big four (banks) are also borrowing money," said a dealer at a Chinese city commercial bank in Shanghai. Normally these banks - the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , China Construction Bank Corp , Bank of China Ltd , and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd - whose national presence provides them with the largest deposits are net lenders in the interbank market. Market participants expect most money rates to rise further next week, but the dealer noted that the overnight rate, may fall back slightly. "The overnight rate is too high, I don't think it can last," the city bank dealer said. "Even during the toughest period in the first half of this year, it moved around 3.9 percent." He said 3.6 to 3.8 percent was a reasonable level given current conditions. Some dealers said they expected the People's Bank of China to increase fund injections through open market operations next week to guide money rates down. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.4244 3.9214 + 50.34 7-day SHIBOR 4.4258 3.9075 + 51.83 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3093 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)