China's money rates rise, benchmark at 7-month high
#Asia
September 24, 2012 / 6:00 AM / in 5 years

China's money rates rise, benchmark at 7-month high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Longer-term 14-day rates leap up 50 bps
    * 7-day repo at highest since February, rises 8.5 bps to
4.5128 pct
    * IRS up mildly
    * Traders looking for more liquidity injection from c.bank

    By Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's money rates rose on
Monday, with the benchmark seven-day repurchase rate opening at
its highest level since late February, as banks and traders
hoard cash in the run-up to a week-long holiday and the end of
the third quarter.
    The rise occurred even after the central bank injected a
sizable chunk of liquidity during open market operations last
week, pouring a net 101 billion yuan ($16.02 billion) into the
interbank system through a mixture of short-term reverse
repurchase agreements.
    The weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate
 gained 8.51 basis points to 4.5128 percent from
4.4277 percent at close on Friday.
    The 14-day repo rate leapt up 50 basis point
to 4.7908 percent, while the shortest overnight one-day repo
rate also rose slightly to 4.3860 percent.
    "Today is still tight, even the big banks are borrowing
funds," said a trader at a bank in Shanghai.
    "I predict that in the three days before the end of the
month, banks are still going to be borrowing non-stop, although
the central bank's reverse-repo issuance tomorrow might
alleviate the situation a bit."
    In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) also rose. 
    One-year IRS was at 3.25 percent, up from
Friday's close of 3.1900 percent, while the benchmark five-year
IRS rose to 3.24 percent from 3.20 percent.
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         4.5128     4.4277    +   8.51
7-day SHIBOR           4.4975     4.4258    +   7.17
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
     
($1 = 6.3053 Chinese yuan)

 (Additional reporting by Liu Xin; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
