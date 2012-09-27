China money rates slightly lower after record cash injection

* China c.bank builds on Tuesday's 290 bln yuan one-day injection * Takes weekly net cash boost up to 365 billion yuan, a record high * C.banks hopes to avoid cash shortfall over October holiday SHANGHAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - China's central bank injected a record 365 billion yuan ($57.92 billion) into the country's money markets this week to avoid a liquidity crunch, bringing down money rates. "It was a bit much," said a trader at a state-owned bank in Beijing, in reaction to the size of the injection. "This means that there's no cut to (banks') reserve requirement ratios likely in the near term." The People's Bank of China used reverse repos to inject 290 billion yuan on Tuesday and 180 billion yuan on Thursday, offset by 107 billion yuan in maturing reverse repos, which drain liquidity. Banks are keen to avoid a cash shortfall during next week's holidays and they also need to stockpile cash ahead of regulatory escrow payments due on Oct 8. After falling sharply on Wednesday - a delayed reaction to Tuesday's injection - money rates were down slightly on Thursday morning. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate fell 6.51 basis points to 3.7829 percent from 3.8480 percent at the close on Wednesday. The overnight rate was up slightly at 3.0033 percent from 2.9901 percent on Wednesday, while the 14-day tenor was down 33.08 basis points to 3.9638 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.7829 3.8480 - 6.51 7-day SHIBOR 3.7692 3.7417 - 2.75 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3020 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Pete Sweeney and Sanjeev Miglani)