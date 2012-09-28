FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-China money market loosens up ahead of long holiday
September 28, 2012 / 4:36 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-China money market loosens up ahead of long holiday

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Refiles to remove $ symbol in 4th paragraph)
    * China c.bank record week cash injection has desired effect
    * Rates extend plunge ahead of week-long holiday period
    * Seven-day repo rate opens down over 100 bps, a 3-week low
    * C.bank injects net 406 bln yuan ($64.42 bln) for month

    SHANGHAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chinese money rates fell
sharply on Friday after the central bank injected a record
weekly net 365 billion yuan ($57.91 billion) into the country's
money markets ahead of the week-long October holiday.
    "Borrowing is now very easy, and our hunger for cash has
abated," one trader at a Chinese bank in southern China said.
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate opened at 2.8000 percent, more than 100 basis
points (bps) below Thursday's close. 
    The seven-day reverse repo rate has fallen back from the
seven-month high of 4.6976 percent it hit on Tuesday, when the
central bank injected a single-day record 290 billion yuan.
    The decline will be a relief to central bankers as they aim
to ease a potential liquidity squeeze over the vacation period,
as banks stockpile cash to meet consumer holiday demand as well
as preparing for reserve ratio requirement checks due for when
the markets re-open on Oct 8.
    Rates had been rising steadily from Sept 18 and only
reversed the trend on Wednesday, a day after the central bank's
record injection. 
    The central bank has now used reverse repurchase agreements
to inject a net 406 billion yuan into the market for September,
compared to a net 257 billion yuan for the five weeks in August,
including July 31.
    The 14-day repo rate fell to 3.5372 percent
from 3.9722 percent, and the shortest overnight one-day repo
rate fell to 2.4796 percent from 2.9952 percent.
    "We've almost reached the national holiday period, and so
this level makes sense," said a dealer at a commercial city bank
in Shanghai. "But, after the holiday is over, I'm sure the rates
will return to normal."
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         2.9991      3.8065    - 80.74
7-day SHIBOR           2.8275      3.7692    - 94.17  
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
     
($1 = 6.3025 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)
 (pete.sweeney@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 6104 1777 / +86 158
0188 9934; Reuters Messaging:
pete.sweeney.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
