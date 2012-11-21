FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 21, 2012 / 4:41 AM / in 5 years

China money rates steady, traders say balance struck

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* China money rates hold steady, balance found
    * Make small corrections towards moving average
    * Longer tenors still tight as month-end looms

    SHANGHAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - China's money rates painted a
mixed picture on Wednesday as the key 7-day rate fell slightly
while one- and 14-day tenors crept up, and traders said rates
had reached a good balance.
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate fell 14.31 basis points to 3.2033 percent at
midday, from 3.3464 percent at the close on Tuesday.
    The 14-day repo rate crept up to 3.4676
percent from 3.4448 percent, marking its higest level this
month, but still below its 28-day moving average.
    Traders said that rates were at a relatively stable level
and that the day's movements were simply a matter of correcting
slight imbalances.
    Looking at 28-day moving averages supports this case --
overnight and 14-day rates had been below their month average
and so were due a rise, while the 7-day had crept above the
average in Tuesday's trading.
    A trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai added that short-term
money supply was already ample, making it difficult for banks to
lend, while longer-term tenors were tight ahead of an annual
spike in cash demand at the year-end.
    The one-day repo rate rose slightly to 2.3123
percent from 2.2543 percent while the 28-day tenor 
rose to 3.8529 percent from 3.6906 percent.
    After Tuesday's 114 billion yuan ($18.29 billion) injection
through reverse repos, market participants expect the central
bank to roughly balance fund injections and drains for the week.
    Maturing reverse repos and bills are set to drain a net 227
billion yuan from the system, meaning the central bank would
need to inject the same amount to strike a balance.
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.2033      3.2464    - 14.31
7-day SHIBOR           3.1975      3.3425    - 14.50  
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
     
($1 = 6.2326 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim
Coghill)

