China key money rate falls to month low

* Key 7-day repo rate falls close to 40 bps, month low * Despite c.bank's slight net drain for week in OMOs * Fiscal deposits may be playing increased role - traders SHANGHAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - China's key 7-day money rate fell to its lowest level in over a month, shrugging off the central bank's slight drain of funds through open market operations, as traders said fiscal deposits entering the system were pumping in significant liquidity. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate dropped 39.50 basis points to 2.8375 percent from 3.2325 percent at the close on Thursday, marking its lowest level since Oct 22. Though the central bank drained a net 24 billion yuan ($3.85 billion) from the banking system for the week through open market operations, some traders pointed to large fiscal deposits keeping money supply loose. A Reuters analysis shows that the Ministry of Finance is likely to draw on deposits of government revenues to pump a record high 1.6 trillion yuan into the system in the last two months of this year. "Fiscal deposits have become a major factor to influence the central bank's monetary policy as well as money markets," said a senior trader at a Chinese state-owned bank in Beijing. Plentiful money supply has meant that since the start of November, borrowing rates have generally held at a low level, within a narrow trading range between 3.000 and 3.300 percent. "There is little demand for borrowing. Banks and institutions have enough funds, so the rates stay low and stable," said a trader at a large state-owned bank in Beijing. The trader added that holding the official rate steady on reverse repos issued by the central bank - which the spot rate tends to follow closely - could also help restrain rates. The 14-day repo rate climbed slightly to 3.5209 percent from 3.5008 percent, and the one-day repo rate edged down to 2.2616 percent from 2.3211 percent. Longer-term tenors remained tighter as traders pointed to an annual spike in demand at the end of the year. The 28-day rate did edge down slightly to 4.000 from 4.0017, but held above its 28-day moving average. Traders added that rate movements still depended on what the central bank did in its twice-weekly open market operations. "It is hard to say if there will be any increase in volatility, it really depends on open market operations. But I wouldn't expect sharp moves in the coming days," said a trader at Chinese commercial bank in Beijing. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.8375 3.2325 - 39.50 7-day SHIBOR 2.8467 3.2183 - 37.16 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.2289 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Pete Sweeney and Eric Meijer)