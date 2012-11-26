FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's short-term money rates tick up, but easier condition seen
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 26, 2012 / 4:55 AM / 5 years ago

China's short-term money rates tick up, but easier condition seen

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Reserve requirement payments pressure short-term liquidity
    * Seven-day repo rate rises 5 bps to 2.88 pct
    * But market expects influx of fiscal deposits in coming
weeks
    * But 14-day rate falls 20 bps to 3.31 pct

    By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau
    SHANGHAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - China's short-term money rose
on Monday as banks' payments toward meeting regular reserve
requirements put pressure on liquidity, but medium-term fell on
expectations of an influx of government cash transfers into the
system in the coming weeks.
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate rose 4.66 basis points to 2.8825 percent from
2.8359 percent at Friday's close, while the overnight rate
 rose to 2.3084 percent from 2.2607 percent.
    "It's hard to borrow overnight funds, the reason should be
the RRR payment," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in
Shanghai. "But I don't think it's a long-term impact, the fiscal
deposits should still help the money supply."
    Banks adjust their reserve deposits at the central bank on
the 5th, 15th and 25th of each month in order to meet the RRR.
Banks whose deposits have increased since the previous
adjustment date must add to their reserves, which drains
liquidity from the banking system.
    The 14-day repo rate, however, fell to 3.3131
percent from 3.5143 percent, indicating expectations of ample
liquidity in two weeks time.
    A Reuters analysis shows that the Ministry of Finance is
likely to pump a record high 1.6 trillion yuan into the system
in the last two months of this year through the transfer of tax
revenues out of the central bank and into commercial banks.
 
    Traders said that they were focused on the central bank's
twice-weekly open market operations, which give guidance for the
movement of rates.
     Maturing central bank bills and bond repurchase agreements
will drain a net 254 billion yuan ($40.77 billion) from China's
money market next week..
        
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         2.8825     2.2607    +4.77
7-day SHIBOR           2.8458     2.8467    -0.09  
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
     
($1 = 6.23 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.