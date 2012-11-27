China's money rates flat; c.bank injection keeps supply stable

* 7-day repo rate rises 0.9 bps to 2.8859 pct * C.bank injects 135 billion yuan via reverse repos * Market expects stable money condition on fiscal deposits SHANGHAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China's short-term money rates were little changed on Tuesday despite strong month-end cash demand because an injection of funds by the central bank during open market operations kept the market sated. "The money situation is better than yesterday, thanks to the central bank's reverse repos," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Beijing. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 135 billion yuan ($21.69 billion) into the money markets via a mixture of reverse bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday. Most market players expect liquidity conditions to loosen further due to a seasonal influx of government cash transfers in coming weeks. Dealers expect a record-high 1.6 trillion yuan to flow into the banking system in the last two months of this year as government revenues are converted from fiscal deposits into liquidity. Dealers said the benchmark traded seven-day repo rate has been much lower than the seven-day reverse repo rate set by the central bank in recent weeks, which is unusual because the official rate ordinarily serves as a floor for the market rate. But in this case, they said, money demand was so low that the market rate was actually underperforming the official rate. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 0.93 basis points to 2.8859 percent, much lower than central bank's seven-day reverse repo rate of 3.35 percent. The 14-day repo rate fell to 3.2574 percent from 3.3215 percent, and the one-day repo rate rose to 2.3231 percent from 2.3086 percent Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.8859 2.8766 + 0.93 7-day SHIBOR 2.8708 2.8458 + 2.50 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.22 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)