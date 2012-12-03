FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's money rates little changed; stability seen
#Asia
December 3, 2012 / 4:41 AM / in 5 years

China's money rates little changed; stability seen

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Benchmark 7-day repo rate falls 3.90 bps to 3.3420 pct
    * Dealers say money demand focus on long-term tenor
    * Banks prepare to meet year-end cash demand
    * Fiscal deposits will also boost liquidity in Dec

    By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau
    SHANGHAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - China's money market rates were
little changed on Monday, with dealers saying that both supply
and demand for funds appear stable.
    Money demand will likely be on the longer tenors this week,
as banks work to ensure they can meet elevated cash demand in
the year-end period, traders said.
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate fell slightly to 3.3420 percent from 3.3810
percent at the close on Friday.
    The 14-day repo rate rose to 3.5522 percent
from 3.4970 percent, while the overnight repo rate 
was little changed at 2.2682 percent from 2.2609 percent.
    "Funding conditions have changed little, and I think the
situation should last for while," said a dealer with a Chinese
bank in Beijing.
    Traders said that they were focused on the central bank's
twice-weekly open market operations, which give guidance for the
movement of rates.
    Maturing central bank bills and bond repurchase agreements
will drain a net 203 billion yuan ($32.60 billion) this week.
 
    In addition to fund injections via open market operations
this week, the finance ministry's transfer of funds out of its
account at the central bank and into commercial banks is also
expected to boost liquidity this month.
    In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) firmed on
Monday, with one-year IRS quoted at 3.4 percent, up
slightly from Friday's close of 3.37 percent, while the
benchmark five-year IRS rose to 3.63 percent from
3.60 percent.
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.3420     3.3810    - 3.90
7-day SHIBOR           3.3572     3.3867    - 2.95  
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
     
($1 = 6.23 Chinese yuan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
