China money rates tick higher, but conditions remain loose

* C.bank injects net 11 bln yuan, first injection in 5 weeks * Demand strong for funding that extends across year-end * Traders say funding conditions likely to stay easy * Fiscal deposits seen supporting liquidity SHANGHAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China's short-term money rates edged up on Thursday, but traders said funding conditions remain loose and are likely to remain so through the end of the year. China's central bank injected 117 billion yuan ($18.79 billion) into the money markets through reverse bond repurchase agreements on Thursday, meaning it will inject a net 11 billion yuan into the market this week. It was first net injection in 5 weeks. "I am quite surprise of the injection," said a dealer at a large state-owned bank in Shanghai. "It may be caused by demand for 28-day reverse repos. Some institutions still need funding that extends across year-end." Some 72 billion yuan worth of Thursday's fund injection came via 28-day repos, while the remainder came through seven-day instruments. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 8.82 basis points to 2.8875 percent from 2.7993 percent at the close on Wednesday. The 14-day repo rate also rose slightly to 3.3067 percent from 3.2292 percent. The overnight rate was virtually flat at 2.2464 percent. Dealers pointed out that the interbank seven-day repo rate has stayed consistently below the 3.35 percent rate at which the central bank auctions such instruments, indicating that the market expects to be able to source ample funding from deposits without relying on the central bank. "Actually, the 7-day repo rate has been very low-level, the small move does not mean anything," the state-owned bank dealer said. "Due to the fiscal deposits, the 7-day rate could still hover below 3 percent for a while." Analysts expect that the Ministry of Finance is likely to pump a record-high 1.6 trillion yuan ($257 billion) into the system in the last two months of this year. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.8875 2.7993 + 8.82 7-day SHIBOR 2.8830 2.8000 + 8.30 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.2253 Chinese yuan)