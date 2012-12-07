China's money rates mixed, demand centred on overnight rate

* Dealers focus demand on 1-day repo due to low price * Fourteen-day rate slumps over 50 bps on low volume * Market expects loose liquidity conditions to hold By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's overnight money rate held steady on Friday, as dealers said strong demand for the shortest tenor was offset by market confidence that liquidity would remain loose. The longer 14-day tenor slumped more than 50 basis points, but the instrument's low trading volume meant that it could be easily moved by just a few market participants, noted a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. Traders said that the one-day repo rate would likely hold at a low level on expectations of further ample liquidity. The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 15.33 basis points to 3.0393 percent from 2.8860 percent at the close on Thursday. The weighted-average 14-day repo rate fell to 2.7737 percent from 3.3038 percent, while the one-day repo rate rose to 2.2633 percent from 2.2461 percent. Dealers pointed out that the interbank seven-day repo rate has stayed consistently below the 3.35 percent rate set by the central bank for the same tenor. That suggests the market expects ample sources of funding from deposits without relying on the central bank. Traders said they expected money conditions to remain loose in the near term, especially after the central bank injected net funds into the market for the week through open market operations - the first time it has done so in five weeks. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.0393 2.8860 +15.33 7-day SHIBOR 3.0540 2.8830 +17.10 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.2282 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Eric Meijer)