China's money rates steady, demand centred on 28-day tenor

* C.bank injects 81 bln yuan via reverse repos * Demand strong for funding across year-end * Dealers say borrowing conditions to remain loose By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - China's money rates were little changed on Tuesday amid ample market liquidity and dealers said the strongest demand was for longer-term funds that could help meet cash shortfalls across the year-end. The central bank injected a total of 81 billion yuan ($12.97 billion) into the money market via reverse bond repurchase agreements, including 11 billion yuan in seven-day reverse repos and 70 billion yuan in 28-day reverse repos. "From the open market operation, it's easy to see the money demand is focused on the 28-day tenor as institutions need funds across the year-end," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. Several dealers said that although year-end cash demand could push up money rates, high levels of fiscal deposits and reverse repos should hold the rates at a stable level. Analysts expect a record-high 1.6 trillion yuan to flow into the banking system in the last two months of the year as government revenues are converted from fiscal deposits into liquidity. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate inched down 2.21 basis points to 3.0202 percent from 3.0423 percent at the close on Monday. The 14-day repo rate rose to 3.0021 percent from 2.9496 percent, and the one-day repo rate held almost flat at 2.2576 percent from 2.2539 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.0202 3.0423 - 2.21 7-day SHIBOR 3.0080 3.0240 - 1.60 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.2451 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)