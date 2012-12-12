FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's long-term money rates up on year-end demand
December 12, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

China's long-term money rates up on year-end demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* One-month repo rate rises over 10 bps to 4.2131 pct
    * C.bank's move in the forex market adds liquidity - dealers
    * Short-term rates flat

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China's key short-term money
rates were little changed on Wednesday but longer-term fund
rates increased as institutions stocked up on cash to last them
through the end of the year.
    Dealers said there was still ample liquidity in the
interbank market, in part because of central bank moves to pull
back the yuan spot rate by buying dollars and selling
yuan.
    While the move was made to break a long deadlock in the
forex market caused by a temporary glut of dollars, it resulted
in a flood of yuan into the interbank market, capping short-term
rates even in the face of rising demand, the dealers said. 
    There is no hard evidence such intervention occurred, but
major state-owned banks were seen bidding for dollars
aggressively on Tuesday and Wednesday, in a pattern that traders
usually interpret as a sign that the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) is in turn buying dollars from the commercial banks to
push down rates in the spot market. 
    "This could have an positive impact on the money market, as
we see the big banks lending out a lot of funds," said a dealer
at a large state-owned bank in Beijing.
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate edged down 1.6 basis points to 3.0045 percent
from 3.0205 percent at the close on Tuesday, and the one-day
repo rate gained slightly to 2.2641 percent from
2.2549 percent.
    The one-month repo rate rose to 4.2131 percent
from 4.1088 percent.
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.0045     3.0205    -1.60
7-day SHIBOR           3.0160     3.0080    +0.80  
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
     
($1 = 6.23 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
