China's money rates mixed, focus on year-end cash demand
December 24, 2012 / 5:45 AM / in 5 years

China's money rates mixed, focus on year-end cash demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Benchmark 7-day repo rate slumps
    * But further rises seen on year-end fund demand
    * 14-day rate jumps to highest level since late Oct

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China's longer-term money rates
continued to rise on Monday as  demand focused on longer-term
funds for bridging year-end cash needs.
    Dealers believe short-term money rates, especially the
benchmark seven-day tenor, have the potential to rise further as
reverse repos issued previously mature on Tuesday, draining
funds.
    But they believe such a rise will be minor as the central
bank is expected to inject fresh funds through open market
operations.
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate slumped 26.74 basis points to 3.1521 percent
from 3.4195 percent at the close on Friday.
    The 14-day repo rate jumped to 4.6008 percent
from 4.2061 percent, the highest level since Oct.30, and the
one-day repo rate fell to 2.3090 percent from
2.4224 percent.
    
    
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.1521     3.4195    + 26.74
7-day SHIBOR           3.1790     3.3960    + 21.70  
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
     
($1 = 6.23 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
