China's money rates mixed, focus on year-end cash demand

* Benchmark 7-day repo rate slumps * But further rises seen on year-end fund demand * 14-day rate jumps to highest level since late Oct By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China's longer-term money rates continued to rise on Monday as demand focused on longer-term funds for bridging year-end cash needs. Dealers believe short-term money rates, especially the benchmark seven-day tenor, have the potential to rise further as reverse repos issued previously mature on Tuesday, draining funds. But they believe such a rise will be minor as the central bank is expected to inject fresh funds through open market operations. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate slumped 26.74 basis points to 3.1521 percent from 3.4195 percent at the close on Friday. The 14-day repo rate jumped to 4.6008 percent from 4.2061 percent, the highest level since Oct.30, and the one-day repo rate fell to 2.3090 percent from 2.4224 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.1521 3.4195 + 26.74 7-day SHIBOR 3.1790 3.3960 + 21.70 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.23 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)