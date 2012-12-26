FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's money rates edges up, stable money rates expected
December 26, 2012 / 5:51 AM / in 5 years

China's money rates edges up, stable money rates expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* 7-day repo rate rises 13 bps to 3.8489 pct
    * Financial institutions reallocating funds for year-end
reporting
    * Money rates expected to float around current range

    By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
    SHANGHAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China's money rates rose
slightly on Wednesday, but dealers said that liquidity remained
adequate thanks to the central bank's open market operations on
Tuesday.
    Dealers said that most Chinese financial institutions have
already allocated enough funds to meet year-end cash demand, so
the money rates are likely to move within a tight range until
year-end.
    "Liquidity is abundant for now, so we expect to sail through
the year-end," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. 
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate rose 13.05 basis points to 3.8489 percent
from 3.7184 percent at the close on Tuesday.
    The 14-day repo rate rose to 4.4730 percent
from 4.3801 percent, and the one-day repo rate 
advanced to 2.3021 percent from 2.2946 percent.
    On Tuesday, the People's Bank of China injected 110 billion
yuan ($17.65 billion) into the money markets through 28-day
reverse bond repurchase agreements, supporting market funds.

                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         3.8489     3.7184    +13.05
7-day SHIBOR           3.8940     3.8120    + 8.2  
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
     
($1 = 6.23 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

