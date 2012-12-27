FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's money rates rise despite funds injection by c.bank
December 27, 2012 / 5:10 AM / 5 years ago

China's money rates rise despite funds injection by c.bank

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* 7-day repo rate rises 29 bps to 4.0969 pct
    * Money markets open only two of five days next week
    * Banks hoarding cash for end of year

    SHANGHAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China's money rates continued
to rise on Thursday, despite a sizeable cash injection by the
People's Bank of China, as financial institutions hoarded cash
prior to the upcoming New Year holiday week.
    Cash demand typically rises at year-end, as households and
firms draw down deposits to pay for bonuses and holiday
shopping. 
    Dealers said demand in the key seven-day repo market was
low, citing caution over a recurring payment of reserve
requirement ratio (RRR) funds falling due on Jan. 5.
    "No one wants the seven-day tenor as its maturity falls on
the same day as the deadline for RRR payment," said a dealer at
a Chinese commercial bank in Beijing. 
    Chinese money markets are closed January 1-3, leaving only
Monday and Friday available for trade. Because regularly
scheduled open-market operations occur on Tuesdays and
Thursdays, there is a likelihood that the central bank will not
move to inject any liquidity next week, resulting in a net drain
of 106 billion yuan as previously issued reverse repos mature.
    The PBOC only injected 5 billion yuan ($802 million) into
the money market through seven-day reverse bond repurchase
agreements on Thursday. It injected 135 billion yuan in 14-day
reverse repos on Thursday, which will mature in 2013. 
    The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate rose to 4.0969 percent from 3.8108 percent at
close on Wednesday.
    The 14-day repo rate edged up to 4.6289
percent from 4.4533 percent, and the one-day repo rate
 dipped to 2.2921 percent from 2.2940 percent.
       
                                 Current  Prev close  Change
                                       (pct)           (bps)  
7-day repo         4.0969     3.8108    +28.61
7-day SHIBOR           3.9910     3.8940    + 9.70  
 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
     
($1 = 6.2353 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric
Meijer)

