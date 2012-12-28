China's money rates fall, loose conditions expected

* Key 7-day repo rate falls 6.5 bps to 4.1031 pct * Financial institutions have allocated funds for year-end * Market expects loosening monetary policy next year By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China's money rates fell back slightly on Friday as most financial institutions had already allocated enough money to meet the cash demand during the year-end, dealers said. Dealers said money rates have little space to rise further in the last two trading days of this year. "The situation is better than before, we can get through the end of the year smoothly," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai. China's interbank market will be closed during the New Year Holiday, from Jan.1 to 3. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate fell 6.5 basis points to 4.1031 percent from 4.1681 percent at the close on Thursday. The 14-day repo rate edged down to 4.5954 percent from 4.6535 percent, and the one-day repo rate dipped to 2.2850 percent from 2.2873 percent. Dealers expect the People's Bank of China will maintain its current approach to monetary policy at the beginning of next year but they expect rates to decline quickly after Dec 31. The policy that the PBOC employed successfully in the second half of 2012 focused on keeping rates stable through the usage of short-term reverse repurchase agreements to maintain liquidity in the interbank market without resorting to more drastic measures like cuts to interest rates or bank reserve ratios. The PBOC injected over 1.4 trillion yuan ($224.50 billion)into the banking system via open market operation this year. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.1031 4.1681 -6.50 7-day SHIBOR 4.0670 3.9910 -7.60 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.2360 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Sanjeev Miglamni)