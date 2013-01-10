China's money rates fall despite large net drain

* Key 7-day repo rate falls to 1-month low * C.bank conducts 220 bln yuan drain, biggest since mid-Oct By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China's money rates fell on Thursday, with the key seven-day repo rate dipping to below 3 percent, indicating loose money conditions prevail in the market even after a sizeable drain from open market operations. The People's Bank of China drained a net 220 billion yuan ($35.33 billion) from the interbank market this week, the biggest drain since mid-October, but dealers said the impact was limited. "Funding conditions have changed little. Now we have oversupply," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai. Dealers said the reason for money rates hovering around low levels is because the market is optimistic that the central bank will continue to inject funds. Central bank purchases of dollars in December, intended to slow the appreciation of the yuan in the domestic forex market, had a side effect of increasing the base money supply and increasing liquidity, dealers said. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate fell 7 basis points to 2.92 percent, its lowest level since Dec. 13. and down from 2.99 percent at the close on Wednesday. The 14-day repo rate fell to 2.90 percent from 3.00 percent, and the one-day repo rate inched up to 2.11 percent from 2.09 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.9211 2.9946 - 7.35 7-day SHIBOR 2.9990 3.0245 - 2.55 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.2262 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)