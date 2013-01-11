China's key IRS rates rise after inflation rebounds to 7-month high

* Key 5-year IRS rate rises 6 bps to 3.77 pct * CPI hit 7-month high at 2.5 pct in December * Benchmark 7-day repo rate falls to 1-month low By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China's key five-year interest rate swap (IRS) rate rose on Friday after inflation rebounded to a seven-month high in December, diminishing expectations for further monetary easing in the near term. Benchmark five-year IRS gained 6 basis points to 3.77 percent from 3.71 percent, while one-year IRS was at 3.33 percent, unchanged from Thursday's close. China's annual consumer inflation rate accelerated to a seven-month high of 2.5 percent in December from 2.0 percent in November partly due to rising food prices. But analysts say that although price pressures will increase in coming months, partly due to low comparison figures from last year, overall prices will remain benign in 2013. That means the central bank could still afford to loosen policy if economic growth crumbles. In the money market, the seven-day borrowing rate hit a month low on Friday due to ample funds in the market and expectation of further loose liquidity. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate fell 19 basis points to 2.73 percent from 2.92 percent at the close on Thursday. The 14-day repo rate fell to 2.84 percent from 2.90 percent, and the one-day repo rate was little changed at 2.10 percent from 2.08 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.7347 2.9216 -18.69 7-day SHIBOR 2.7460 2.9990 -25.30 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.2244 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)