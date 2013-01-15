China's key money rate rises on conservative cash injection

* 7-day repo rate rises 7 bps to 2.82 pct * C.bank only injects 10 bln yuan through open market ops * Weak demand for 7-day reverse repos By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China's key money rates rebounded slightly on Tuesday from one-month lows after the People's Bank of China injected a mere 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion) into money markets through open market operations. China's central bank issued 10 billion yuan worth of 14-day reverse bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday, but refrained from issuing seven-day reverse repos. Dealers said that adequate market liquidity meant there was little demand for the seven-day tenor. "Today's rise is just a small rebound after rates sank yesterday, it doesn't signify much," said a dealer at a large state-owned bank in Beijing. "(Financial) institutions have enough funds on hand. Besides, if we need more, we still have a chance (to take up seven-day reverse repos) on Thursday," he said. Despite today's move, market players expect the central bank to issue more seven-day reverse repos in upcoming weeks to meet growing cash demand for the Spring Festival Holiday, which starts on Feb. 9. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 7 basis points to 2.82 percent on Tuesday up from 2.75 percent at Monday's close. Dealers consider rates below 3 percent indicative of ample money supply. The 14-day repo rate gained slightly to 2.81 percent from 2.74 percent, and the one-day repo rate inched up to 2.10 percent from 2.04 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.8212 2.7492 + 7.20 7-day SHIBOR 2.8710 2.7940 + 7.70 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.2192 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)